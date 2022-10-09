 Health is utmost importance right now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Health is utmost importance right now

Dolfan4life

Tua - who knows when he’s back
Teddy- prolly back for Vikings
Armstead- this one who knows. Been battling toe for a while maybe he’s going to IR for 4 weeks?

Austin J - I think he’s eligible to be back this week? But is he ready

X - ???

Byron - hopefully soon

That’s like a ton of talent that Miami needs to get back at full strength
 
kjoke

We went through a similar stretch last year when we lost so may straight.
Hopefully we can get guys back and have a good November/December.
 
Bridgeburner

The injuries around the league are crazy this year. Something is definitely in the water.
 
