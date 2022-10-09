Health is utmost importance right now

Dolfan4life
Starter
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2001
- Messages
- 825
- Reaction score
- 207
Tua - who knows when he’s back
Teddy- prolly back for Vikings
Armstead- this one who knows. Been battling toe for a while maybe he’s going to IR for 4 weeks?
Austin J - I think he’s eligible to be back this week? But is he ready
X - ???
Byron - hopefully soon
That’s like a ton of talent that Miami needs to get back at full strength
