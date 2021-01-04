Hear me out ...

I know that Tua wasn't the best rookie out there this season .. hell, there were games where I wanted to pull my hair out like the rest of you. Especially after watching Herbert and Burrow look so good for the Chargers and Bengals.Though, there is something that I want to draw attention to, and don't worry it won't be me relating his rookie stats to other rookies as every rookie is put in a different situation and thus can't accurately be compared.Let's look at what Tua did (with no preseason and coming back from a season ending hip injury), with what we had, compared to Fitzpatrick (a 16 year veteran who knows this offense)WR corps: Devante Parker, Preston Williams (For 1 1/2 games), Jakeem Grant, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins, Lynn Bowden, and Malcolm PerryTE corps: Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, and Durham Smyth.RB group: Matt Breida, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, DeAndre Washington, and Patrick Laird.All in all, a pretty disappointing group but let's be honest here. Fitzpatrick also had to deal with this exact same group and he was substantially better... or was he?Week 1 vs Patriots: A lot of us forget about what exactly happened at the beginning of the season, does no one remember him throwing 3 INT's and no TD's for 191 yards against the Patriots? I know it was the first game of the season, but Fitzpatrick isn't a rookie, he's a 16 year vet, against what turned out to be one of if not the poorest Patriots team of the past 2 decades. Now how did Tua do, 1 INT, no TD's and only 145 yards. We won the game because of how important ball protection is with Tua. If he would've thrown 3 INT's, we likely lose that game.Week 2 vs Bills: Then Fitzpatrick went on an absolute tear, 325 yards with 2 TD's and 0 INT's. Great game from FitzmagicWeek 3 vs Jags: Fitz threw for 2 TD's and 0 INT's but ... he only put up 160 yards. I didn't hear anyone talking about his yardage back then...Week 4 vs Seattle: Tough week for Fitzpatrick, 315 yards but no TD's to show for it and 2 INT's.Week 5 vs San Francisco: A Fitzmagic special, 350 yards and 3 TD's. One of my favourite games of the season.Week 6 vs Jets: The 24-0 is often remembered and people think Fitz completely dominated but he only went 18-27, 191 yards, 3 TD's and 2 INT's.Tua was just a game manager against the Rams, I thought he did great against the Cardinals, was trash against the Broncos, great against the Bengals, good against the Chiefs, game manager against the Patriots, trash against the Raiders, and bad against the Bills. I know he had 3 INT's against the Bills and 1 could possibly be the worst INT i've seen this season, the 2nd was a bad pass but could've easily just been incomplete and then the first was when Devante Parker slipped.I do stand by my opinion where I think Tua was better against the Bills than against the Broncos or Raiders which further goes to show you can't just go off stats.I wasn't intending to **** on Fitzpatrick, I love Fitz and I'm so glad we got to have him for the past 2 seasons but when we actually go through every game, is Tua actually as far off as we think? Yes I think Fitz was overall better this year but I also think the games against the Broncos, Raiders, Chiefs, and Bills were necessary for the development of Tua. To be clear, I do think that Fitz was better than Tua this year but we needed Tua to start getting used to the league so that he's prepared next year.The kid is going to be fine. Support the kid for at least another year, let's see what he does with weapons. If he fails, you can say you were right all along, if not, we'll all be happy with a good QB right? After all, we all want the same thing and that's for the Miami Dolphins to win the 2022 NFL super bowl. I believe in Tua.