Hello From Down Under

Hello to all fellow Fins fans. First game I ever saw on tv when a little kid was Dolphins v Redskins and liked the Dolphins moniker the best. Didn't realise until a decade later that was the Super Bowl and I had witnessed an event still unmatched in the games history today, an undefeated season. Started following the game closely just in time to witness the career of the best QB never to win a ring in Marino.
Hoping to see Miami's name back on the Lombardi Trophy again before I pass on.
 
