Hello is Anybody In There, OC

cuzinvinny
Active Roster
- Joined
May 27, 2011
- Messages
- 3,207
- Reaction score
- 2,208
Hard to understand why this organization see's a somewhat insignificant value in the OL dept. (old hat)
I mean not exactly a wiz of a football mind but damn wish we had more incite in that dept...
Signed 2 DL ? JPP and Ingram to practice squad , fine, but in my head a center is top of list to get, and #1 need while knowing they don't grow on trees especially in the winter but Eic. ? I mean not much of a bar to leap over.
Still early and hope they do something about this, though their idea of OL is far apart from mine and truthfully a bit concerning. JMHO
