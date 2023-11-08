 Help a brother out! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Help a brother out!

Im taking my daughters (ages 11 and 12) to their first dolphins game when we play the Raiders. Is there anything you guys recommend at the stadium we should see or do, any cool tailgates or anything like that? Also are there any stores in Miami that have a lot of dolphins gear we can go buy stuff at. We live in Texas and there are entire stores of nothing but Dallas Cowboys. Would like to get them some more dolphins gear while we’re there
 
If you get there early there are things set up for kids to do and street vendors selling Dolphins gear. Dolphin mall, not too far away from the stadium, has some cool stores with Phins stuff. https://shopdolphinmall.com/
Enjoy!
 
That's awesome! Enjoy!

There's a team store at the stadium but everything probably costs a fortune. There's not a whole lot in the immediate area of the stadium, it's not exactly in the best part of town.

Here are some places that are relatively close:

www.caneswear.com

CanesWear at Miami FanWear

The Spot Miami Fans Shop! Officially licensed apparel for the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, Florida Panthers, Inter Miami CF, Miami Heat, and Miami Marlins.
www.caneswear.com
stores.dickssportinggoods.com

DICK'S Sporting Goods Store in Pembroke, FL | Black Friday Deals at DICK'S

Stop into DICK'S Sporting Goods in Pembroke, FL and shop the best holiday deals on sports gear, equipment, apparel, shoes and more. Take care of everyone on your list with the season's best gifts and stocking stuffers from top brands like Nike, Under Armour, Hoka and On.
stores.dickssportinggoods.com stores.dickssportinggoods.com

Lids & Lids Locker Room Store Closest To You | Lids.com

Lids Store Locator - Find a Lids & Lids Locker Room Store Closest To You
www.lids.com www.lids.com
 
@Fin-Loco made a great post about food. but i think his post seemed more costly, or adult only orientated as far as expenses.

Loco's Thread For Miami Visitors - #1 Best Seller!!

I've spent the last couple years responding to the various "where to stay/where to eat when in town for a game/first time in Miami threads". The staff here and I agreed that maybe I should do a sticky thread for all of these visiting fans to visit. I lived in Miami for a few years and worked...
finheaven.com finheaven.com

maybe he can help you out with family related stuff too
 
