Help a brother out!

Im taking my daughters (ages 11 and 12) to their first dolphins game when we play the Raiders. Is there anything you guys recommend at the stadium we should see or do, any cool tailgates or anything like that? Also are there any stores in Miami that have a lot of dolphins gear we can go buy stuff at. We live in Texas and there are entire stores of nothing but Dallas Cowboys. Would like to get them some more dolphins gear while we’re there