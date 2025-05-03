!!!!HELP NEEDED!!! HELP SUPER PHINS FAN BIG E FIND A LIVER DONOR!!!!!!

Fin-Loco
Dolphins fans, you know Ian—our 2020 Fan of the Year and a powerhouse on Dolphins Talk! His X list drives the TC tweets we all love. Now, our brother needs us. Ian’s searching for a donor, and we can’t let him down. Share this with every Phins fan, friend, and family member you know. Don’t just scroll by—what if it was you or one of our own? Let’s rally together, spread the word, and help Ian find his lifesaving match. Fins up for Ian!
UPDATE. IAN IS A+ BLOOD TYPE BUT HIS DOCTORS HAVE SAID THEY CAN MAKE MOST BLOOD TYPES WORK DONOR WISE.
Reach him at: https://nkr.org/BHP638
@Henrik @13marino13 how can we make this a sticky and make it stand out?
