!!!!HELP NEEDED!!! HELP SUPER PHINS FAN BIG E FIND A LIVER DONOR!!!!!!

Dolphins fans, you know Ian—our 2020 Fan of the Year and a powerhouse on Dolphins Talk! His X list drives the TC tweets we all love. Now, our brother needs us. Ian’s searching for a donor, and we can’t let him down. Share this with every Phins fan, friend, and family member you know. Don’t just scroll by—what if it was you or one of our own? Let’s rally together, spread the word, and help Ian find his lifesaving match. Fins up for Ian!

UPDATE. IAN IS A+ BLOOD TYPE BUT HIS DOCTORS HAVE SAID THEY CAN MAKE MOST BLOOD TYPES WORK DONOR WISE.

Reach him at: https://nkr.org/BHP638



@Henrik @13marino13 how can we make this a sticky and make it stand out?
 
The screening process said I need to lose 40 pounds.

It’s my intention to lose those lbs and keep checking in here.

You’ll be in my family’s thoughts. Until the weight comes off, If theres a place t donate money, please post.
 
The screening process said I need to lose 40 pounds.

It’s my intention to lose those lbs and keep checking in here.

You’ll be in my family’s thoughts. Until the weight comes off, If theres a place t donate money, please post.
Thank you for making the attempt!!!! I really appreciate that!!! Fortunately, we have saved enough to not need financial support and my work insurance helps a lot. But thank you, again, for the thoughts!!!!!!!
 
