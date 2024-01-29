I need someone who is smarter than me, when it comes to the dolphins cap situation. If Miami restructured the contracts of Chubb, Hill, and Armstead and all contracts were geared toward heavy signing bonus for all three players, that would lower the cap hell we are in now? From what I have been seeing in the league, if the team owner is willing to eat huge amount of cash then its a win win for the player and the team cap. If what I just said is correct then I believe the dolphins will be alright. One thing we know for sure, Ross dose not mind spending money. Anyone who can help clarify the contract restructure process that would be greatly appreciated...FINS UP!!