I need someone who is smarter than me, when it comes to the dolphins cap situation. If Miami restructured the contracts of Chubb, Hill, and Armstead and all contracts were geared toward heavy signing bonus for all three players, that would lower the cap hell we are in now? From what I have been seeing in the league, if the team owner is willing to eat huge amount of cash then its a win win for the player and the team cap. If what I just said is correct then I believe the dolphins will be alright. One thing we know for sure, Ross dose not mind spending money. Anyone who can help clarify the contract restructure process that would be greatly appreciated...FINS UP!!
 
All you seek is already littered in threads and posts on the forum. I would listen to guys like @Feverdream @djphinfan they will put you on the correct path.

Hopefully they will come in now and give their astute understanding you seek.
 
hey Bud, the signing bonus has everything to do with the cap, if it didn't then you would have rich owners outbuying each other for players and essentially buying championships, the richest owner would win per say, but thats not how it works,

real simple, ''A signing bonus is prorated against the salary cap over the length of the contract. Example: A four-year contract with a $16 million signing bonus will include a salary cap charge of $4 million in each year of the deal.''
 
