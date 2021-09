Maybe Memories said: Bro please sit down… herbert moves that offense fluidly… he is getting pressured every drop back… he is taking shots and still making great throws. Dont ever compare Tua with Herbert because you will not win. Just stop.



Herbert looks like a TRUE NFL QB. INTS or not… he has poise in and out of the pocket. Way more than Tua has ever shown. Click to expand...

He’s exactly like he was in college good between the 20s and bad in the redzone. Why do you think they always stall in the RZ? Field is condensed and Herbert needs to react quicker but can’t. But go ahead and keep sucking him off, maybe get a Herbert jersey and root for the chargers.