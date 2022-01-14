 *Herbert vs Tua megathread* | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*Herbert vs Tua megathread*

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
51,042
Reaction score
115,517
Guys make it a serious discussion please or it goes to the Locker
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
11,169
Reaction score
32,137
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Tua and here's why.

Tua has 27 TDs for the Dolphins and Herbert has 0 TDs for the Dolphins. Tua has 4467 yards for the Dolphins and Herbert hasn't even completed a pass. With Tua under center, we have not lost to the Pats and Herbert is 0-2 against the Pats. The numbers and wins speak for themselves.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
4,715
Reaction score
5,246
Age
40
Location
Tampa
Only someone who is an idiot would say Tua. Herbert is clealry better, he is the second coming of Marino. We missed him unfortunately.

However, Flo didn’t do anything to help Tua grow. I hope we get an experienced HC that can build a staff and Oline. Miami needs to find the best Oline coach in the NFL and pay him double.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,049
Reaction score
6,151
GhostArmOfMarino said:
I dont think there is a single non Dolphin Fan that would say Tua. So I'm interested how many really believe that here.
Click to expand...
I would say as of today Herbert, but who knows about the future. Last year if you asked people who was better Herbert or Burrow, everybody would have said Herbert. Today it's debatable.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,894
Reaction score
3,230
Age
37
Location
Kansas
The Herbert comparison threads are more annoying than the Watson threads were 2 months ago.

At least Watson was rumored to be comming to the Dolphins.

Herbert has no connection to this team, what so ever. None at all. All Herbert threads should be in the NFL general section.

Just my 2 cents.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom