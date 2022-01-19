 Here are the Top 10 Dolphins hits and misses of Chris Grier GM regime | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here are the Top 10 Dolphins hits and misses of Chris Grier GM regime

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

www.yahoo.com

Schad: Here are the Top 10 Dolphins hits and misses of Chris Grier GM regime

Joe Schad dives into the ones it seems Chris Grier got right and the ones that don't look so good. Lets dive into decisions from the Dolphins GM.
Hits​

1. Xavien Howard, CB, 2016 Draft, 2-38 — Pro Bowler, Hall of Fame track.

2. Laremy Tunsil, OT, 2016 Draft 1-13 — Pro Bowler, traded away.

3. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, 2018 Draft 1-11 — Pro Bowler, traded away.

4. Jaylen Waddle, WR, 2021 Draft 1-6 — Rookie receiving record.

5. Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, 2020 Free Agency — Two years, 18 sacks.

6. Jevon Holland, S, 2021 Draft 2-36 — Ideal center fielder.

7. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, 2019 Free Agency — Extraordinary leader.

8. Christian Wilkins, DT, 2019 Draft 1-13 — Massive Year 3 jump.

9. Jerome Baker LB, 2018 Draft, 3-73 — New-age speedy backer.

10. Raekwon Davis, DT, 2020 Draft 2-56 — Massive run-stuffer.

Also considered: Mike Gesicki, Jaelan Phillips, Robert Hunt, Byron Jones, Jason Sanders, Jakeem Grant, Davon Godchaux, Frank Gore.

Misses​

1. Justin Herbert — We're not ready to say Tuais a miss, but passing on Justin is.

2. Jonathan Taylor — Miami went with Austin Jackson, Noah Igbinoghene.

3. Will Fuller, 2021 Free Agency — $10 million, 4 catches.

4. Mario Williams, 2016 Free Agency — Retired after 1.5 sacks.

5. Charles Harris, 2017 NFL Draft 1-22 — 41 games, 3.5 sacks.

6. Ereck Flowers, 2020 Free Agency — Cut after 1 year, cost $17 million with trade.

7. Jordan Howard, 2020 Free Agency — 5 games, 33 rushing yards, $4.7 million.

8. Kyle Van Noy, 2020 Free Agency — Cut after 1 year, cost $15 million.

9. Cordrea Tankersley, 2017 NFL Draft 3-97 — 19 games, 0 interceptions.

10. Shaq Lawson, 2020 Free Agency — Traded after 1 year, cost $13.5 million.

11. (Bonus) Lawrence Timmons, 2017 Free Agency — Retired after one season.

12. (Bonus) Leonte Carroo, 2016 NFL Draft 3-86 — 37 games, 12 catches.

Also considered: Raekwon McMillan, Arian Foster, Dwayne Allen, Josh Sitton, Danny Amendola.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

2020 draft first three picks compared to 2021 draft first three picks. Wow! What a difference. What happened there. It's almost like two different people
 
Manning

Manning

Noah Igbinoghene? Austin Jackson? Trading for Rosen?
Ryan Fitzpatrick a hit? Really?
 
D

DZimmer000

This is how bad Grier is….# 2 and #3 and #7 don’t even play for us. That’s 30% of your top 10 hits. Pathetic. I seriously can’t believe Grier has defenders on this site.
 
A

Austin Tatious

If you look through our history, Chris Grier has actually had a stretch of drafts better than many other stretches. There was a ten year run in Marino's prime where we drafted a handful of good players but severely underachieved in the draft. That, more than anything, cost Danny his ring(s). And there was not a real free agency to help you fix anything. Danny would take 4 win rosters and win 8-10 games.

We had good stretches in the 1970's to early 80's and then Jimmy's brief run. Hopefully Grier has learned from the mistakes and is ready to draft much more consistently. Don't draft for the short run. If you think Charles Harris is a better fit for your scheme than TJ Watt, that is too narrow a view. Draft the guy who will be the better player.
 
