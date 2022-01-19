Here are the Top 10 Dolphins hits and misses of Chris Grier GM regime

If you look through our history, Chris Grier has actually had a stretch of drafts better than many other stretches. There was a ten year run in Marino's prime where we drafted a handful of good players but severely underachieved in the draft. That, more than anything, cost Danny his ring(s). And there was not a real free agency to help you fix anything. Danny would take 4 win rosters and win 8-10 games.



We had good stretches in the 1970's to early 80's and then Jimmy's brief run. Hopefully Grier has learned from the mistakes and is ready to draft much more consistently. Don't draft for the short run. If you think Charles Harris is a better fit for your scheme than TJ Watt, that is too narrow a view. Draft the guy who will be the better player.