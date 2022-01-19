Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 24,987
- Reaction score
- 20,506
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Schad: Here are the Top 10 Dolphins hits and misses of Chris Grier GM regime
Joe Schad dives into the ones it seems Chris Grier got right and the ones that don't look so good. Lets dive into decisions from the Dolphins GM.
www.yahoo.com
Schad: Here are the Top 10 Dolphins hits and misses of Chris Grier GM regime
Joe Schad dives into the ones it seems Chris Grier got right and the ones that don't look so good. Lets dive into decisions from the Dolphins GM.
www.yahoo.com
Hits1. Xavien Howard, CB, 2016 Draft, 2-38 — Pro Bowler, Hall of Fame track.
2. Laremy Tunsil, OT, 2016 Draft 1-13 — Pro Bowler, traded away.
3. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, 2018 Draft 1-11 — Pro Bowler, traded away.
4. Jaylen Waddle, WR, 2021 Draft 1-6 — Rookie receiving record.
5. Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, 2020 Free Agency — Two years, 18 sacks.
6. Jevon Holland, S, 2021 Draft 2-36 — Ideal center fielder.
7. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, 2019 Free Agency — Extraordinary leader.
8. Christian Wilkins, DT, 2019 Draft 1-13 — Massive Year 3 jump.
9. Jerome Baker LB, 2018 Draft, 3-73 — New-age speedy backer.
10. Raekwon Davis, DT, 2020 Draft 2-56 — Massive run-stuffer.
Also considered: Mike Gesicki, Jaelan Phillips, Robert Hunt, Byron Jones, Jason Sanders, Jakeem Grant, Davon Godchaux, Frank Gore.
Misses1. Justin Herbert — We're not ready to say Tuais a miss, but passing on Justin is.
2. Jonathan Taylor — Miami went with Austin Jackson, Noah Igbinoghene.
3. Will Fuller, 2021 Free Agency — $10 million, 4 catches.
4. Mario Williams, 2016 Free Agency — Retired after 1.5 sacks.
5. Charles Harris, 2017 NFL Draft 1-22 — 41 games, 3.5 sacks.
6. Ereck Flowers, 2020 Free Agency — Cut after 1 year, cost $17 million with trade.
7. Jordan Howard, 2020 Free Agency — 5 games, 33 rushing yards, $4.7 million.
8. Kyle Van Noy, 2020 Free Agency — Cut after 1 year, cost $15 million.
9. Cordrea Tankersley, 2017 NFL Draft 3-97 — 19 games, 0 interceptions.
10. Shaq Lawson, 2020 Free Agency — Traded after 1 year, cost $13.5 million.
11. (Bonus) Lawrence Timmons, 2017 Free Agency — Retired after one season.
12. (Bonus) Leonte Carroo, 2016 NFL Draft 3-86 — 37 games, 12 catches.
Also considered: Raekwon McMillan, Arian Foster, Dwayne Allen, Josh Sitton, Danny Amendola.