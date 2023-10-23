Here comes the positive thread.

I don’t care what anybody says, you cannot convince me that those refs weren’t trying to get the Eagles to win. With that said, I came away from this game feeling positive about the direction of this team. The offensive line was down three starters and abused all night. The Dolphins had no running game and yet outside of Tua’s boneheaded interception (which still should’ve been DPI), Tua was still making plays.



What really gets me excited though is the direction of this defense. I feel they got a decent amount of pressure on probably the best offensive line in the NFL. David Long has really started to flourish under this defense. When he went out that killed this defense. Cam Smith needs to start getting more reps. Eli Apple can’t be much better than him. When Ramsey returns I think this defense will be WAY better.



Overall, I think this game should’ve been really close between two good teams. The refs, negated touchdown for holding, Tyreek dropping the touchdown, and Tua’s terrible decision were game changers. Lets beat the Pats and shock the Chiefs in London. Fins up!!!