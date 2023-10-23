 Here comes the positive thread. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here comes the positive thread.

I don’t care what anybody says, you cannot convince me that those refs weren’t trying to get the Eagles to win. With that said, I came away from this game feeling positive about the direction of this team. The offensive line was down three starters and abused all night. The Dolphins had no running game and yet outside of Tua’s boneheaded interception (which still should’ve been DPI), Tua was still making plays.

What really gets me excited though is the direction of this defense. I feel they got a decent amount of pressure on probably the best offensive line in the NFL. David Long has really started to flourish under this defense. When he went out that killed this defense. Cam Smith needs to start getting more reps. Eli Apple can’t be much better than him. When Ramsey returns I think this defense will be WAY better.

Overall, I think this game should’ve been really close between two good teams. The refs, negated touchdown for holding, Tyreek dropping the touchdown, and Tua’s terrible decision were game changers. Lets beat the Pats and shock the Chiefs in London. Fins up!!!
 
Pretty much agreed and our d looked “okay” considering our starting corners will be different in a few weeks…

Big disagree on the INT they missed a lot of calls but that wasn’t one of them. It was bad route spacing to begin with but the throw was way behind.

It’s okay, we played well enough, the lack of penalties on them was a little alarming but we had way too many ourselves.

This team just needs to get healthy for the last 4-5 weeks and go into the playoffs clicking. I’ve seen enough to know we’re a lock to get in unless catastrophe happens… so as long as we are going in relatively healthy and humming then all of this was just a step in the right direction.
 
I like Tua, but Hurts is better than him.
I'm really not sure the int was a bad play by Tua. Slay came off of Waddle to make the int. No way to really anticipate that. Especially if Waddle ran the wrong route. Also not sure the linebacker didn't interfer with Mostert on the play. It sort of looked like Waddle was trying to come back to the ball and the defender may have grabbed hit without playing the ball. It would have been a big call, giving MIami 1st and goal at the 1 with a chance to tie. May have been a missed call. Was definately a good play by Slay.
 
They need to keep playing tough teams to improve...luckily the schedule has some lol. I need McD to be gettin' in some ass after this one though. LOTS of dumb mistakes, and penalties (yes...there were legit ones...including Wilkins). Part of that can be mitigated by who was in the game on either side...but that's not an "excuse." They weren't ready for this game, Philly was...they had a ton of guys injured last week that played hurt, plus they were missing some guys too.
 
Where was Waddle, not much to say for him. Cheetah cant be the only cat on the field. We need to win against the strong teams, let’s go Phins, reel it in!!
 
When you start blaming refs. Sorry. I agree but no matter how many excuses you throw at zebras. Dolphins can't beat playoff teams right now. Its becoming the norm. At least its a step up from can't beat anybody.
 
