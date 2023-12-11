Here is the new Tua narrative that needs attention.

djphinfan
Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Off script Qb vrs the on script Qb
Watching that chiefs bills game shows you how polar opposite these QBs are.
One is moving off his mark and off script probably 75 % of the time, seems like more.
The other is a highly disciplined aggressive assassin with his footwork, reads, mechanics and accuracy.
I just think this topic needs to be given some attention as to who is gonna win this year in the AFC and what would great coaches prefer?? Let’s say bill Walsh ?
It’s obvious some of the pundits/indicters cannot see the art form and speed that Tua is playing the position.
The precise surgeon or the freelancing Whiney little bitch… oops, sorry went off topic there.
