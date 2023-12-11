 Here is the new Tua narrative that needs attention. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here is the new Tua narrative that needs attention.

djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
13,191
Reaction score
20,163
Off script Qb vrs the on script Qb

Watching that chiefs bills game shows you how polar opposite these QBs are.

One is moving off his mark and off script probably 75 % of the time, seems like more.

The other is a highly disciplined aggressive assassin with his footwork, reads, mechanics and accuracy.

I just think this topic needs to be given some attention as to who is gonna win this year in the AFC and what would great coaches prefer?? Let’s say bill Walsh ?

It’s obvious some of the pundits/indicters cannot see the art form and speed that Tua is playing the position.

The precise surgeon or the freelancing Whiney little bitch… oops, sorry went off topic there.
 
Last edited:
I really don’t care what the pundits have to say about Tua. To me he is the perfect QB for a Mike McDaniel offense and that is all I care about.
 
The Ghost said:
If we stay the course with Tua, he’ll have multiple championships.

Once we can dominate the LOS, it’s a wrap.
Click to expand...
yeah I think that is my main point, the big picture outlook at the position

Tua is revolutionizing what it means to be a pocket Qb with speed and precision, and some folks on tv can’t comprehend it.
 
1972forever said:
I really don’t care what the pundits have to say about Tua. To me he is the perfect QB for a Mike McDaniel offense and that is all I care about.
Click to expand...
I guess we’re different in that regard, I care because he’s our Qb and he handles himself with dignity, class and humility and that’s worth defending the bs thats going on
 
One comment that really grinded on me while I was watching Red Zone today was in the SF game, where Olsen the colour commentator on that one said that Purdy is absolutely an MVP candidate because every great QB in history has had tools, it should never be a reason for devaluing him. I agree with him wholeheartedly except it's a stick to beat Tua with, week in and week out !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom