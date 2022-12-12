 Here we go again | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here we go again

This time the offensive and defensive play calling was atrocious. If Boyer is retained at the end of the year, there is someting seriously wrong going on in the building. But as bad as he was, the play calling on the other side wasn't much better. Why are running Waddle and Hill to same area to make a play? Why are continuing to throw to the middle of the field when they dropping most of thier defenders to that area? The whole gameplan was bulls#$! At times I was thinking are they trying to throw this game?

The roughing the passer call on Phillips was terrible. I have to hand it to the defense, for the amount of time they were on the field - the players never let up.

On that play that sealed the game I could see what was coming from half way around the world. I was yelling at the screen, why are playimg two deep with everyone at the LOS. I looked at my wife and said watch Herbert is going to run for a 1st down.

I guess I am 10yrs. closer to my death from watching this team for the last 20+yrs,
 
Actually, the Chargers are more likely to hire Payton at season's end. Our coach is here for a while. Get used to it.
 
Dude defense didn‘t cost us this game, or the last one. They have actually played decent both games. Our QB has been completely atrocious the last two weeks, and so has the play calling on offense. This team is done if they cannot right the ship on offense in an unlikely place next week.
 
We don’t need Lamar. We just gotta stick Tyreek as QB. He could throw to himself. He’s probably fast enough to catch his own go route.
 
Lamar? Have you seen him play recently? He should have taken the money while it was on the table. With his contract situation, they can stretch this out like two years.... Lamar, not happening.
 
DUDE! I never said the defense players cost us the game. I said the defensive play calling was atrocious. Read the post before you reply.
 
So we should be used to losing by now and wasted seasons. What is a few more. Of course some of us may not have many years left but oh well.
 
You really think for awhile? This joking, be your friend approach could burn out quickly. He may only get three seasons. That’s been about our high water mark for about 23 years now. Play calling is suspect at best. Defense is clearly lacking effort and you see plenty of guys standing around away from the play. The offense is dire. This could easily go three seasons at this rate. We’ve seen this movie before.
 
Defense did about exactly as I expected versus a guy like Herbert. Defense wasn't great but offense and moreso the coaching that anything else lost this game.
 
Lamar is a great player but he's worn down the last two seasons exactly like a QB who is predicated on running the ball is expected to.
 
