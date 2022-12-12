Here we go again

This time the offensive and defensive play calling was atrocious. If Boyer is retained at the end of the year, there is someting seriously wrong going on in the building. But as bad as he was, the play calling on the other side wasn't much better. Why are running Waddle and Hill to same area to make a play? Why are continuing to throw to the middle of the field when they dropping most of thier defenders to that area? The whole gameplan was bulls#$! At times I was thinking are they trying to throw this game?



The roughing the passer call on Phillips was terrible. I have to hand it to the defense, for the amount of time they were on the field - the players never let up.



On that play that sealed the game I could see what was coming from half way around the world. I was yelling at the screen, why are playimg two deep with everyone at the LOS. I looked at my wife and said watch Herbert is going to run for a 1st down.



I guess I am 10yrs. closer to my death from watching this team for the last 20+yrs,