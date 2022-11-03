Here we have the updated draft picks we have for 2023,24 and 25 after the trades we've made

Its like a balance sheet in accounting. We picked Chubb with the 1st round in next years draft and get to use him right away until the end of the year instead of waiting till next year. That opportunity has a cost and I like the value 100% We all have to move on from the reality of the Beal/Brady situation. Water under the bridge and once again - Brady ****ed us. Guy has been kryptonite to this franchise for his whole career. Also if you look at saving approx 9 million and getting rid of Edmonds as a cancer to the entire team - then "drafting" Jeff Wilson with the 5th pick - we are so ahead its not even funny. Two birds in the hand baby. Cap savings. Production now - when we need it. I'm also sure that as we cut the fat next after the season ends we'll accumulate a pick or 2 - so yeah! Great, saavy moves by Grier and McD. I include McD here cause it seems like he and Grier have an excellent working relationship in finding talent for this roster.