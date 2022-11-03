 Here we have the updated draft picks we have for 2023,24 and 25 after the trades we've made | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here we have the updated draft picks we have for 2023,24 and 25 after the trades we've made

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Stephen Ross owes us. A LOT.

I would've had the balls to own up to it OR fight like hell (This would've been my avenue).

He's just a P word.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

They forgot to add 1C in this years draft as Grier traded that pick to move up to 5 last year after trading back.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
The Ghost said:
Stephen Ross owes us. A LOT.

I would've had the balls to own up to it OR fight like hell (This would've been my avenue).

He's just a P word.
You're love for Ross is unmatched.
 
mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Lifelong Fin Fan
The Ghost said:
Stephen Ross owes us. A LOT.

I would've had the balls to own up to it OR fight like hell (This would've been my avenue).

He's just a P word.
Bruce Beal and his friendship with Tom Brady outside of football is what ****ed us over. Those two really had the audacity to think they could pull off their "great plan" to get Brad to Miami. It's why Beal won't be the next owner in Miami.
 
njFinsForever

njFinsForever

Aqua and Orange
mnphinfan said:
Bruce Beal and his friendship with Tom Brady outside of football is what ****ed us over. Those two really had the audacity to think they could pull off their "great plan" to get Brad to Miami. It's why Beal won't be the next owner in Miami.
Imagine if we ended up with Brady this season amidst his epic fall from grace, would have been so dolphins...get aging QB to start ahead of 3rd year QB, he falls flat on face, then team looks for new QB after prematurely giving up on Tua. McDaniel righted this ship real quick!
 
S

steviey01

Its like a balance sheet in accounting. We picked Chubb with the 1st round in next years draft and get to use him right away until the end of the year instead of waiting till next year. That opportunity has a cost and I like the value 100% We all have to move on from the reality of the Beal/Brady situation. Water under the bridge and once again - Brady ****ed us. Guy has been kryptonite to this franchise for his whole career. Also if you look at saving approx 9 million and getting rid of Edmonds as a cancer to the entire team - then "drafting" Jeff Wilson with the 5th pick - we are so ahead its not even funny. Two birds in the hand baby. Cap savings. Production now - when we need it. I'm also sure that as we cut the fat next after the season ends we'll accumulate a pick or 2 - so yeah! Great, saavy moves by Grier and McD. I include McD here cause it seems like he and Grier have an excellent working relationship in finding talent for this roster.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
steviey01 said:
Its like a balance sheet in accounting. We picked Chubb with the 1st round in next years draft and get to use him right away until the end of the year instead of waiting till next year. That opportunity has a cost and I like the value 100% We all have to move on from the reality of the Beal/Brady situation. Water under the bridge and once again - Brady ****ed us. Guy has been kryptonite to this franchise for his whole career. Also if you look at saving approx 9 million and getting rid of Edmonds as a cancer to the entire team - then "drafting" Jeff Wilson with the 5th pick - we are so ahead its not even funny. Two birds in the hand baby. Cap savings. Production now - when we need it. I'm also sure that as we cut the fat next after the season ends we'll accumulate a pick or 2 - so yeah! Great, saavy moves by Grier and McD. I include McD here cause it seems like he and Grier have an excellent working relationship in finding talent for this roster.
but like you said, it cost a lot of money for Chubb(I'm happy we traded for him) and as far as Wilson(happy we traded for him as well)....he's a free agent after this season.
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

The Ghost said:
Stephen Ross owes us. A LOT.

I would've had the balls to own up to it OR fight like hell (This would've been my avenue).

He's just a P word.
We win a SB in the next couple years....his debt will be paid in full!
 
rlandn

rlandn

The Ghost said:
Stephen Ross owes us. A LOT.

I would've had the balls to own up to it OR fight like hell (This would've been my avenue).

He's just a P word.
Do you like the acquisitions we made, they come with big price tags, thankfully we have an Owner who is willing to open his pockets to win. Yes, he has done some questionable things (similar to other teams who managed not to get caught) but know one is perfect. The guy makes me angry with some of the crap but I'm glad he is willing to do whatever it takes to build a winner......
 
F

fish_fan

We have more picks than I thought. Having 3 day 2 picks will be useful. For some reason I thought this draft would be more barren.

That still puts us place for a quality running back and slot corner.
 
