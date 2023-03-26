Here's an interesting quote for those who want Tua to play hero ball.

Feverdream said: I wish that was true... but I've had conversations with guys who just refuse to accept that Tua needs to learn to throw the ball away sometimes. They just LOVE the off-platform stuff that Allen and Mahomes are known for and won't acknowledge the risks.



The odd thing about Tua's first, and probably most important injury was that the initial pressure on that play came from Armstead's man... our best lineman... but as the play continued, Tua successfully worked his way outside and threw a nice completion... only to be roughed by a blitzing Milano who'd come from the inside.



But people want to complain about players who really didn't have anything to do with the injury. It's so weird. Click to expand...

I don’t think it’s that simple, just complaining about the wrong guys. While you may be correct about the Buffalo play, the line is linked together as a whole, as a unit. And as a unit they are sub par. Look at all the metrics and all if them say the sane thing, basically it’s good that Tua gets rid if the ball fast.When people, like me, single out Eich or Jackson it’s because they are the worst of a poor offensive line. Their play brings down Armstead, Williams, and Hunt’s good play enough to lower the unit’s collective grade significantly. So you are right, it’s not Eich or Jackson’s fault that Tua got hurt last year. It is their fault that the line is sub par and logic seems to stand that while they didn’t cause Tua to get injured, there poor play could very well get that accomplished this year.