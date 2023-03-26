Here's an interesting quote for those who want Tua to play hero ball.

Feverdream
JOSH ALLENQB, BUFFALO BILLS
Bills coach Sean McDermott wants Josh Allen to begin taking fewer hits in 2023."I don't think that's a healthy way to play quarterback in this league and it's undefeated that things are going to happen when you play that style," McDermott said. "We have to get that adjusted and it's never going to go completely away, but it has to get where it's workable." That's about as direct as a coaching quote can get. McDermott referenced league data that showed Allen getting hit on 66 percent of his down-field rushes in 2022. Allen's wild style left him with an elbow injury that compromised his season. McDermott admitted the obvious that Allen's rushing is one of the things that makes him special, but he is probably correct that the soon-to-be 27-year-old is at a stage where he might need to make an adjustment. We'll believe it when we see it, of course. Allen's reckless abandon rushing is one of the main reasons he's an annual clear-cut top-two QB in fantasy.
The coach of one of the best off-platform QBs in the League is telling his guy to play smarter and take fewer hits.
Are you SURE you don't want Tua to learn to check down more often?