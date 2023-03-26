 Here's an interesting quote for those who want Tua to play hero ball. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here's an interesting quote for those who want Tua to play hero ball.

Feverdream

Feverdream

JOSH ALLENQB, BUFFALO BILLS
josh allen

Bills coach Sean McDermott wants Josh Allen to begin taking fewer hits in 2023.​

"I don't think that's a healthy way to play quarterback in this league and it's undefeated that things are going to happen when you play that style," McDermott said. "We have to get that adjusted and it's never going to go completely away, but it has to get where it's workable." That's about as direct as a coaching quote can get. McDermott referenced league data that showed Allen getting hit on 66 percent of his down-field rushes in 2022. Allen's wild style left him with an elbow injury that compromised his season. McDermott admitted the obvious that Allen's rushing is one of the things that makes him special, but he is probably correct that the soon-to-be 27-year-old is at a stage where he might need to make an adjustment. We'll believe it when we see it, of course. Allen's reckless abandon rushing is one of the main reasons he's an annual clear-cut top-two QB in fantasy.

The coach of one of the best off-platform QBs in the League is telling his guy to play smarter and take fewer hits.

Are you SURE you don't want Tua to learn to check down more often?
 
R

rickd13

It’s actually silly that they mentioned Allen’s elbow injury. Allen hurt his elbow while taking a blindside hit standing in the pocket.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Everyone tends to do this... Hell, Tua's first injury came from a dirty, late hit... and some still try to blame our line. There is an awful lot of people confused about cause and correlation.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Thanks for posting, as it is interesting.

I don't think very many advocate for TT playing "hero ball", though. If they do, it shows a fatal lack of knowledge about the realities of the game.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I wish that was true... but I've had conversations with guys who just refuse to accept that Tua needs to learn to throw the ball away sometimes. They just LOVE the off-platform stuff that Allen and Mahomes are known for and won't acknowledge the risks.

The odd thing about Tua's first, and probably most important injury was that the initial pressure on that play came from Armstead's man... our best lineman... but as the play continued, Tua successfully worked his way outside and threw a nice completion... only to be roughed by a blitzing Milano who'd come from the inside.

But people want to complain about players who really didn't have anything to do with the injury. It's so weird.
 
Sofa_King_Drunk

Sofa_King_Drunk

town drunk
Daboll propped him and J. Allen up big time. Allen regressed last year and if he continues to take a pounding he's Cam Newton 2.0. Those hits add up no matter how big and strong you are. As for McDermott, I love his blank stare/ look around for answers/ WTF just happened face, usually portends good things for the Phins. Need to see more of that this year. There's only room for one Coach McD in the AFC East.
 
AquaHawk

AquaHawk

2024 Super Bowl Loading: ||||||||||
The word “workable” is key in this context. McDermott isn’t advocating Allen to stop running, rather, run judiciously less.

I’m not sure what the right balance is for Tua. Definitely agree he should find more check downs. I don’t, however, think that should preclude him from running a few times when opportunities present themselves.
 
A

AZStryker

I don’t think it’s that simple, just complaining about the wrong guys. While you may be correct about the Buffalo play, the line is linked together as a whole, as a unit. And as a unit they are sub par. Look at all the metrics and all if them say the sane thing, basically it’s good that Tua gets rid if the ball fast.

When people, like me, single out Eich or Jackson it’s because they are the worst of a poor offensive line. Their play brings down Armstead, Williams, and Hunt’s good play enough to lower the unit’s collective grade significantly. So you are right, it’s not Eich or Jackson’s fault that Tua got hurt last year. It is their fault that the line is sub par and logic seems to stand that while they didn’t cause Tua to get injured, there poor play could very well get that accomplished this year.
 
S

steviey01

BillsFanInPieces is that you? I was only kidding… I was only kidding! Ha ha

Such a warm fuzzy feeling that he can’t post here anymore and that at this very moment he’s probably reading this? Hi Bill’s fans and pieces… See you should’ve never been such a troll!
 
M

Marino2.0

As someone who has been a massive Tua supporter from day one and thinks he’s a Top 5 QB in the NFL, I completely agree with Fever’s general point about Tua needing to learn to check down and not play hero ball.

But separately, I think this mindset in Buffalo is great news for the Dolphins. What makes Allen special is his physicality and bully ball. Take that away, and I’m not sure he’s so intimidating. He’s not all that special as a pure pocket passer.
 
