Here’s How Tua Continues To Dominate: Week 10 Film Analysis

This offense has not hit full stride yet which is crazy. You can tell the chemistry is developing from the OL to all the players. Tua is playing the qb position at an elite level. Tua deserves this success man, tremendous leader, speaker, teammate etc...

He worked so hard to be healthy to have this success. Mike Daniels offensive scheme , play designs etc is top notch shit. yea we here at fin heaven nitpick at some play calls here & there but overall incredible job. It's insane we're so good this fast with a rookie head coach, new offensive scheme, new players all over the place. I don't think the NFL or media expected this team to be this good so fast. Incredible!

On a side note ever since tua returned from the concussion ive been praying before every game for his health and success. Every Friday before leaving work all dolphin fans including myself shout to each other, " Pray for Tua" LOL.