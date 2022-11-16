 Here’s How Tua Continues To Dominate: Week 10 Film Analysis | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here’s How Tua Continues To Dominate: Week 10 Film Analysis

Goonies

Goonies

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
3,678
Reaction score
4,005
Location
Miami,FL
This offense has not hit full stride yet which is crazy. You can tell the chemistry is developing from the OL to all the players. Tua is playing the qb position at an elite level. Tua deserves this success man, tremendous leader, speaker, teammate etc...
He worked so hard to be healthy to have this success. Mike Daniels offensive scheme , play designs etc is top notch shit. yea we here at fin heaven nitpick at some play calls here & there but overall incredible job. It's insane we're so good this fast with a rookie head coach, new offensive scheme, new players all over the place. I don't think the NFL or media expected this team to be this good so fast. Incredible!
On a side note ever since tua returned from the concussion ive been praying before every game for his health and success. Every Friday before leaving work all dolphin fans including myself shout to each other, " Pray for Tua" LOL.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
8,714
Reaction score
8,156
Location
Garden State
And it's the design that's so effective, you can use a variety of players and not just Waddle/Reek although they are important for sure. I believe it's developing and will only get stronger once the oline and run game get going. I love the phrase "arm talent" it's spot on.
 
Last edited:
Goonies

Goonies

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
3,678
Reaction score
4,005
Location
Miami,FL
artdnj said:
And it's the design that's so effective, you can use a variety of players and not just Waddle/Reek although they are important for sure. I believe it's developing and will only get stronger once the oline and run game get going.
Click to expand...
Hill & Waddle put so much pressure on a defense that I don't think ppl understand how rare this is, plus having a sherfield and Cedric Wilson to compliment them its incredible. Btw Cedric Wilson is a really good WR, he's starting to contribute too. If I was a defensive coordinator I'll probably be saying wtf every time watching film on our offense. Scary part is we haven't hit full stride yet and tua is still getting better. "Pray for Tua".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom