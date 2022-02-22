 Here's our newest Dolphin | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here's our newest Dolphin

NBP81

NBP81

Fin-Loco said:
Interesting pickup. Seems like he could be a change of pace insert kinda like Hill or like Tebow could have been used. Need Mariotta as backup though.
Click to expand...
I doubt they brought him in for QB... Dude is a good runner and runs a 4.51... could be a good utility player...
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Quarterback sneaks? Not a lot of passing in those highlights, but like his running ability.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

PHINSfan said:
He may be used in a quasi Debo roll. Of course you can't compare him to Debo, but I can see mc D using him in a limited role.
Click to expand...
Yeah. I think people get too hung up looking for the next Deebo. He's a special player. McCoaching isn't a one trick pony.
 
Crump

Crump

