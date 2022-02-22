Here's our newest Dolphin

Danny
I doubt they brought him in for QB... Dude is a good runner and runs a 4.51... could be a good utility player...Interesting pickup. Seems like he could be a change of pace insert kinda like Hill or like Tebow could have been used. Need Mariotta as backup though.
I doubt they brought him in for QB... Dude is a good runner and runs a 4.51... could be a good utility player...
Competition breeds excellence right? We'll see.So hes brought in to be our Bowden
I was thinking the same thing. He can push the pile.....rather him out there on 3rd and short than BrissettQuarterback sneaks? Not a lot of passing in those highlights, but like his running ability.
Yeah. I think people get too hung up looking for the next Deebo. He's a special player. McCoaching isn't a one trick pony.He may be used in a quasi Debo roll. Of course you can't compare him to Debo, but I can see mc D using him in a limited role.
depending on what the competition is, it could breed other thingsCompetition breeds excellence right? We'll see.
You're assuming they want him at QB, which I doubt they do... But who knows really...Some body mention his name wayyyy in the past as far as bringing in... i knew i recognized the name
@Rev Kev said hes a shit sandwich...think his words exactly
@ckparrothead yo, if you still around, are you still high on this kid, or what ya got