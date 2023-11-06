Here's some numbers to cheer everyone up going into the bye week.

TEAM STATS
#1 in scoring
#1 in passing yards
#2 in YPA
#1 in passer rating
#1 in passing TD's
#1 in total TDs
#1 in total yards
#1 in rushing TDs
#2 in rushing yards
#1 in rushing YPC
#4 in sacks allowed
#3 in sack yards given up
3rd best record in the NFL, best home record in the NFL
getting healthier!!!
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Tua- #1 passer (TDs, yards, passer rating)
Hill- #1 receiver (TDs, yards, #2 receptions)
Mostert- #4 rusher (# 1 in TDs scored)
Lots to be happy about, and lots to look forward to the rest of the season. LOTS of football left to be played, LFG!!!
