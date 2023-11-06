 Here's some numbers to cheer everyone up going into the bye week. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here's some numbers to cheer everyone up going into the bye week.

TEAM STATS
#1 in scoring
#1 in passing yards
#2 in YPA
#1 in passer rating
#1 in passing TD's
#1 in total TDs
#1 in total yards
#1 in rushing TDs
#2 in rushing yards
#1 in rushing YPC
#4 in sacks allowed
#3 in sack yards given up
3rd best record in the NFL, best home record in the NFL
getting healthier!!!

INDIVIDUAL STATS
Tua- #1 passer (TDs, yards, passer rating)
Hill- #1 receiver (TDs, yards, #2 receptions)
Mostert- #4 rusher (# 1 in TDs scored)

Lots to be happy about, and lots to look forward to the rest of the season. LOTS of football left to be played, LFG!!!
 
Oooooohhhh how pretty. It really helped beating the Donkeys by 50 points, we really proved our metal in that one. Took us all year to get X and Ramsey on the field and the defense performed how I expected if not better. The offense is the problem right now. Only reason they had a chance to choke like Bryce Harper on the final drive was because of Chris Jones f*** up. Pathetic.
 
1699280680964.png
 
After yesterday's game it could certainly be deflating because of our track record against stronger teams. However, I certainly don't want our "superbowl" to have been against the Eagles or Chiefs. We need to peak heading into the playoffs and not limp into the final seed. We still hold our own destiny in the East. We have many things going for us now including getting healthy. Give Ramsey, X, Holland and Elliot 2 weeks to gel and watch out. Give our O-line (Hunt and Conner) more time to heal. We have 5 winnable games before the last 3 tune-up for the playoffs.
 
No, the only real reason we were in that position to NEED jones to screw up is bc Hill fumbled. Does nobody really look at things objectively?? Our offense performed just as good as theirs yet they are being talked about like they're world beaters and Mahomes is so amazing. He barely contributed. We screwed the pooch at the worst moments but we were in that game with last year's SB Champs.
 
If the refs throw the flag in the Giants game and Chris Godwin ain't blind Buffalo is 3-6. They play a brutal stretch coming up. Right now at absolute best, Buffalo is a 10 win team. More likely coming in at 9 wins IMHO.

If we take care of business against the teams we should then the division is locked up regardless of week 17 (Buffalo could be absolutely realing by then).

Yesterday sacked, I was one of the many negative people. But this team is certainly the best in the division which means a home playoff game.

We will get another chance to beat a good team on the road, let's hope we have learned from our failures...
 
Yea the Hill fumble killed but I give him a pass. We’re nothing without Tyreek because Waddle ain’t even close to that level. Even if we scored on that drive it was probably too little too late, can’t play like s*** for a whole half against KC. And the defense basically scored half our points with the strip sack gift so the offense was anemic all game.
 
We have to get this monkey off our back, losing to teams with a winning record. I wonder what the stats look like in those games. Until then, it’s concern whether you like it or not because last time I checked winning teams are in the playoffs
 
Wouldn't complain if Bitchalo are in the **** come week 17 and we clobber them and so kick them out of the playoffs.

Bit like Wilkins and Allen



Don't rub them just count them Josh.............................evilgrin0007.gif
 
#5th in team sacks.

Overall the D is improving also.

Games Yard per gameRushing ave yard per gamePass ave. yards per gameTurnovers
First 4 3751192515
Last 5 281921885
 
Even if the Fins score on that drive it would have been to little to late? It would have been a 1 score game at that point w/ the ball coming out of the half - don't let your negativity cloud your thoughts man...
 
