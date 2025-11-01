 Here's what I'd do; take it for what it's worth. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here's what I'd do; take it for what it's worth.

Feverdream

Feverdream

Jun 18, 2003
18,526
51,605
Last time, when we did a teardown; I continually said that I thought we were trying to build too quickly-- to compete for a playoff spot when we still had no real shot of getting past the first round. We kept players like X when it was clear that he'd be done by the time we really had enough horses to compete with the big boys. We traded UP for Waddle, rather than accumulate picks and players who would form the core of our team, traded for established stars with HUGE contracts, and worst of all, we allowed a young muscle-headed coach to become too arrogant about how he'd be perceived to understand that tanking would get him farther in the long run.

Tear it down.

Because of massive cap mismanagement, we won't really be cap free until '28. We'll be accounting for dead cap space with Hill, with Chubb, and with the likely cap penalties on Tua that will run through '27. Even the Waddle and Seiler contracts could prove painful if we defer any more of their monies-- especially if they are injured and all their remaining monies come due.

Just forget about it until 2028... even if we swallow the poison and cut everyone next year. That'll just trigger the Jun 1 cuts into the following year ('27).

So... sell every asset that is 28 years old or older from the skill positions, and 30ish or older from the strength positions. It isn't whether they are great now... the question, (like with X) is... will he STILL be good in three years. If your answer is 'no' or even 'probably not'... sell him. For years, the patriots ran with the idea of 'better a year too soon than too late', and it helped them remain compliant for many years. YES, we will move some players who'll shine elsewhere, but those men were NOT going to get us where we need to go.

Sell Chubb. Sell Brooks. Let Phillips walk if we can't sell him. You want our Punter? A 7th rounder and he's yours. There are two dozen others.

Tell yourself, I don't CARE if we win three games next year. Hell... PLAN on winning three games next year while accumulating 10-12 draft picks. This 'trying to win to build character nonsense' is just that... nonsense. You don't win in the NFL because you "learned to win last year", you win in the NFL when you have the horses, and then properly apply them... so first, get the horses.

...and this means, NO ****ING free agents next year. Probably none the following year either. Clean out the cap, prepare a base of 20 good, YOUNG players, and then fill holes. Guys who sign vet minimum contracts don't count. These guys are temp workers.

...and maybe most importantly of all, red flag every prospect with any sort of injury history. Guys who are frequently injured in the NCAA, are almost always even more prone to injuries once they hit the NFL.

Yes, we're gonna suck, but half measures get us to where the Dolphins and Saints are today.
 
That's what I'd do. Accumulate as many picks as possible so you can take those flier 4-7th rounders on QBs a few times until you find the one to take top 5 and build around. Those picks won't be painful to part with -- because they're late and you have so many -- and you can flip em for more/better picks if they look decent in the preseason/spot duty.

Having a bunch of picks also makes trading up for that baller QB -- if necessary -- less painful and more manageable.

This team could go blind BPA for a few years without even needing to think draft strategy. Beef up the lines. Have drafted depth waiting to be starters instead of these damn mercenaries we have to constantly churn through to fill out the roster.

It would be great to have that roster stacked by the time savior QB comes around so you can go on that run while he's on that rookie contract ... instead of the usual **** roster that isn't even good enough to evaluate the QB.
 
The juice also has to be worth the squeeze before we trade guys just to trade them.

The Seiler & Waddle contracts will be tough to recoop value based on that excellent article @Stoobz posted a week or so ago ... it might be worth it to hang on to a few of those guys instead of paying them to play for other teams.

Brooks too based on I think he's more valuable here than the minimal return we'd get ... even if his contract is trade friendly.

Do we even think about trading Paul for less than a haul? I wouldn't even put him on the table.

Achane can go, though. RBs don't last nor will his career if we continue to pound him & throw hospital ducks in his vicinity. I'd like to see us get a nice return there and him have a nice Brian Westbrook-esque career. A win-win for a change.
 
