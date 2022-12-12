 Here's what the entire season boils down to... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here's what the entire season boils down to...

tggeorge

tggeorge

Nothing else happens except win the jets and Pats games and we're in.

Pats go 3-1 and jets go 3-1 with those being our only 2 wins down the stretch, we're all 10-7 and we suddenly then own both tiebreakers

Charges can win out or not and it doesn't matter, we would still cling to the 7 spot.

Pretty simply. If tuas the guy, go 2-2 and get us in and see if nerd boy extraordinaire can adjust his schemes and make some noise.
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

The Jets scare me almost as much as the Bills.

Don't hate me but for the last few weeks I've been thinking the last game against the Jets will determine our playoff faith and we will lose.

This has happened in the past at home..
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

If. Big if. We might get in, but we are true middle of the road like a possum. 50/50 chance of being in the middle in the morning.
 
Nawledge

Nawledge

i dont see us making the playoffs...after the bills destroy us on primtime next week and if tua stinks it up again this thing is going completely off the rails
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

We’re not beating that Jets D
They’re good, real good
Keep dreaming dude
 
Nawledge said:
i dont see us making the playoffs...after the bills destroy us on primtime next week and if tua stinks it up again this thing is going completely off the rails
Click to expand...
Bills game is really going to be grim. I'll remain a fan (for no sane reason), but have a feeling many will sell their Tua jerseys.
 
multistage

multistage

There will be no playoffs…

And I’m fine with that. This team does not deserve a berth and has zero chances of attaining a Lombardi.

Better to go home than to (yet again) get everyone’s hopes up, only to be crushed (publicly) and give jerkoff Bayless more ammo
 
