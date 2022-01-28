Here’s who we need, with or without Tua

There's gonna be two or 3 WR's in free agency that would be an upgrade to what we have right now(other than Waddle) so we should go after one of them along with oline in free agency. Then we should draft a WR with our top pick too. Anybody that thinks all we need is one WR is wrong imo. Look at the bengals....they had two WR's with over 1000 yards plus another one with over 800.