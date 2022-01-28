Here’s who we need, with or without Tua

Kev7
Chris Godwin
Outside of OLine this is my #1 target. We can afford to pay the man and perhaps he’s even cheaper coming off the ACL tear.
Address RB with one of our top 2 picks and we look very good on paper.
