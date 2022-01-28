 Here’s who we need, with or without Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here’s who we need, with or without Tua

Kev7

Kev7

Chris Godwin

Outside of OLine this is my #1 target. We can afford to pay the man and perhaps he’s even cheaper coming off the ACL tear.

Address RB with one of our top 2 picks and we look very good on paper.
 
Kev7 said:
Agreed, he stays, but I don’t know how I feel about him being our lead dog for 17 games.
I hear ya there, probably not the best idea to fully rely on him. It would be nice to have a true lead dog at all. Last year he was really the only guy to get a shot, everyone else seemed to get benched as soon as they appeared to get into a groove. That was maddening. He's 28, getting up there for a RB, but should have more tread left given his prior roles, never really a lead back I don't think.
 
There's gonna be two or 3 WR's in free agency that would be an upgrade to what we have right now(other than Waddle) so we should go after one of them along with oline in free agency. Then we should draft a WR with our top pick too. Anybody that thinks all we need is one WR is wrong imo. Look at the bengals....they had two WR's with over 1000 yards plus another one with over 800.
 
He’s impossible to gauge right now. I could see him lingering in FA for 2-3 weeks until the big contracts are done.

No one will be eager to pay him any type of big money to just to see how he recovers.

A 1 year deal might be his best play.
 
Danny said:
There's gonna be two or 3 WR's in free agency that would be an upgrade to what we have right now(other than Waddle) so we should go after one of them along with oline in free agency. Then we should draft a WR with our top pick too. Anybody that thinks all we need is one WR is wrong imo. Look at the bengals....they had two WR's with over 1000 yards plus another one with over 800.
That should be the strategy. Look at the teams that are left and compare their skill positions with Miami. It's not even close, yet the Dolphins were essentially 1/2 game out of the playoffs.

If Miami can fit in two offensive linemen in free agency, and a wide receiver, the offense is on its way.

Tomlinson should be a target if Miami hires McDaniel.
 
Danny said:
There's gonna be two or 3 WR's in free agency that would be an upgrade to what we have right now(other than Waddle) so we should go after one of them along with oline in free agency. Then we should draft a WR with our top pick too. Anybody that thinks all we need is one WR is wrong imo. Look at the bengals....they had two WR's with over 1000 yards plus another one with over 800.
Not too many "good" option in free agency at WR. We should all count on Adams being franchised - GB wont (cant) just let him walk.

1643401740874.png
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Do you think Miami could get him for a 4th?
No... Not sure what the market is but a 4th isnt going to do it... There's going to need to be some conditional stuff in there and if he makes it, you're looking at a 1st
 
Just read, Tampa has made Goodwin their top priority to re-sign. Don't think he makes it to F/A.
 
