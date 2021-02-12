Hey Dolphin fans

GBpackers10
Club Member
I just wanted to say Since it’s Valentines Day this weekend we love you all. I hope next year is good for you guys. Keep the faith. Is Tua staying?
That stinks. Well I hope next year your Dolphins come through for ya.I’ll be alone on V day. But I will have your live to see me through
It’s been hard since we choked again.You guys are a real bundle of sunshine,.....
Can we stick too talking about Tua That championship game we don’t want to talk about LOL only kidding.I believe Tua stays. He had some ups and downs and was outplayed by Fitzpatrick. But I think he takes a big step in year two.
If you look at his best games, it's all there. Add talent around him and it's exciting to see what Tua becomes.
Was rooting for GB against Tampa Bay. The coaching staff let the Packers down in that one, giving us another Tom Brady super bowl.
Still, a great year for you guys.