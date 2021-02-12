 Hey Dolphin fans | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hey Dolphin fans

You guys are a real bundle of sunshine,.....
 
I believe Tua stays. He had some ups and downs and was outplayed by Fitzpatrick. But I think he takes a big step in year two.

If you look at his best games, it's all there. Add talent around him and it's exciting to see what Tua becomes.

Was rooting for GB against Tampa Bay. The coaching staff let the Packers down in that one, giving us another Tom Brady super bowl.

Still, a great year for you guys.
 
Can we stick too talking about Tua🤣🤣😂😂 That championship game we don’t want to talk about LOL only kidding.
 
