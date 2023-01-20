Hey Dolphin fans

GBpackers10
Active Roster
Keep your chins up. You guys had a good year. You made the playoffs and we didn’t even make the postseason so you did better than us. Next year you guys will be back.
Thanks GB. Next year's the year for us.
Yeah but we've only won 2 in those 30 years.
I've seen Ozzy in concert 22 times since the last time we went to a SB.....lol
Bro, that's so sad on so many levels!
We were 8-9, we were worse.Good year my ass. 8-3 to 9-8 isn’t good.
That's the most ungrateful thing I've ever read on here. Only 2???what next? You've only won the lottery twice in 30 years?
Well, Ozzy never let me down in any of those concerts.....the Dolphins on the other hand have been breaking my heart every year for decades now
thanks GB.
Well we get ripped on for only winning 2 all the time.
Will be interesting to see what happens with your team next year. QB definitely a question.
He’s still unsure.thanks GB.
what's the inside story with Rodgers?? is he back next year?