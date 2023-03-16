 Hey Dolphin fans | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hey Dolphin fans

G

GBpackers10

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 22, 2010
Messages
1,638
Reaction score
2,954
How do you guys feel about having Rodgers in the division? Also how are we going to do with Love? You guys think Miami will be decent again this season?
 
JamesWsenior

JamesWsenior

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 2, 2023
Messages
687
Reaction score
1,640
Age
55
Location
Bangkok
GBpackers10 said:
How do you guys feel about having Rodgers in the division? Also how are we going to do with Love? You guys think Miami will be decent again this season?
Click to expand...
I feel fantastic. He will turn the Jets into a divisive shit show.

As for 2nd question. Will you finish last in your division?
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
4,081
Reaction score
8,893
Age
38
Location
Kansas
GBpackers10 said:
How do you guys feel about having Rodgers in the division? Also how are we going to do with Love? You guys think Miami will be decent again this season?
Click to expand...
I personally love it. My moms a Packers fan so I've watched Rodgers blow it in big games for a decade now. He's no threat to us at all.

The best part is what he's doing to the Jets fans. Filling them with false hope while systematically ruining their future.


It's amazing!
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 13, 2012
Messages
2,040
Reaction score
2,060
Location
Fort Lauderdale
I like the jets roster and they were a qb away from being good last year. Rodgers makes them better but I still think they are the 3rd best team in the division.
As for GB, Love hasn’t shown much thus far. They will probably be bad but they will have some picks to begin the rebuild.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
4,081
Reaction score
8,893
Age
38
Location
Kansas
GBpackers10 said:
How do you guys feel about having Rodgers in the division? Also how are we going to do with Love? You guys think Miami will be decent again this season?
Click to expand...
Have no idea about Love but in all honestly it might be a good idea to have a down year or two to either get the next QB or get some high picks to build around Love if he looks legit.

I currently think your defense is decent but your offense is totally lacking talent. My prediction the Packers win 6 to 7 games next season.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
6,667
Reaction score
6,981
Age
32
Location
CT
Highzenga said:
I like the jets roster and they were a qb away from being good last year. Rodgers makes them better but I still think they are the 3rd best team in the division.
As for GB, Love hasn’t shown much thus far. They will probably be bad but they will have some picks to begin the rebuild.
Click to expand...

They may get a qb but are losing a lot more. Since they are waiting on Rodgers they lost two dlineman and still have lamarcus Joyner and kwon Alexander as free agents. They literally don’t have an oline. They were bad at oline last year now three of those guys are free agents. Idk I just don’t see them being that good.
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 13, 2012
Messages
2,040
Reaction score
2,060
Location
Fort Lauderdale
MARINO1384 said:
They may get a qb but are losing a lot more. Since they are waiting on Rodgers they lost two dlineman and still have lamarcus Joyner and kwon Alexander as free agents. They literally don’t have an oline. They were bad at oline last year now three of those guys are free agents. Idk I just don’t see them being that good.
Click to expand...
I also don’t know if their coach is any good. Their defense looked good last year. I think they’re a borderline playoff team. I don’t see them being legit contenders
 
Njphinsfan

Njphinsfan

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 4, 2011
Messages
1,561
Reaction score
768
Location
Bloomingdale, NJ
I think Rodgers will destroy that locker room. Not sure about Love. If he can throw the ball, is there even a receiver left on your roster who can catch it?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom