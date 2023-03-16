Hey Dolphin fans

GBpackers10
How do you guys feel about having Rodgers in the division? Also how are we going to do with Love? You guys think Miami will be decent again this season?
I feel fantastic. He will turn the Jets into a divisive shit show.
There's probably a good chance we do finish last.
As for 2nd question. Will you finish last in your division?
I personally love it. My moms a Packers fan so I've watched Rodgers blow it in big games for a decade now. He's no threat to us at all.
That would be nice..I don't care for Green Bay
Have no idea about Love but in all honestly it might be a good idea to have a down year or two to either get the next QB or get some high picks to build around Love if he looks legit.
I like the jets roster and they were a qb away from being good last year. Rodgers makes them better but I still think they are the 3rd best team in the division.
As for GB, Love hasn’t shown much thus far. They will probably be bad but they will have some picks to begin the rebuild.
I also don’t know if their coach is any good. Their defense looked good last year. I think they’re a borderline playoff team. I don’t see them being legit contendersThey may get a qb but are losing a lot more. Since they are waiting on Rodgers they lost two dlineman and still have lamarcus Joyner and kwon Alexander as free agents. They literally don’t have an oline. They were bad at oline last year now three of those guys are free agents. Idk I just don’t see them being that good.