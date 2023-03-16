Hey Dolphin fans

GBpackers10 said: How do you guys feel about having Rodgers in the division? Also how are we going to do with Love? You guys think Miami will be decent again this season? Click to expand...

Have no idea about Love but in all honestly it might be a good idea to have a down year or two to either get the next QB or get some high picks to build around Love if he looks legit.I currently think your defense is decent but your offense is totally lacking talent. My prediction the Packers win 6 to 7 games next season.