Hey Dolphin fans!

Guess I'll ruin the fun and go ahead and predict 13 wins, for us. It's a 17 game season and I see a 12-4 team so that = 13.

If we get lucky with health and a few calls, then even greater domination.
 
GBpackers10 said:
What’s your thoughts on your upcoming season! How many wins do you predict?
I'm at 12 -13 wins if we stay relatively healthy. Chubb and Jealen comeback by week 4 or 5 bonus points. How about your thoughts on Packers?
 
VBCheeseGrater said:
11- 14 wins this season for the Dolphins.
1-3 wins this postseason.

Hysterical "Lemmings" posting why our season shouldn't have done as well as it did, or worse, complaining it was not good enough, or possibly both at the same time! - LOL
 
I will take the under on all of the posts so far. Enough for the playoffs and hopefully at least one win.
 
