Hey Dolphin fans!

What’s your thoughts on your upcoming season! How many wins do you predict?
I'm at 12 -13 wins if we stay relatively healthy. Chubb and Jealen comeback by week 4 or 5 bonus points. How about your thoughts on Packers?What’s your thoughts on your upcoming season! How many wins do you predict?
Guess I'll ruin the fun and go ahead and predict 13 wins, for us. It's a 17 game season and I see a 12-4 team so that = 13.
If we get lucky with health and a few calls, then even greater domination.
Face plant? Here's a facepalm.
Getting confused @Ray RHow about "plant a face in a palm"?
I bet we see some coconut trees with that one. - LOL