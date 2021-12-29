Hey guys, it’s been a while.

Hey guys!

I’m Leah. The late BigBry’s daughter, Leah! I had an account here I created to give you all “the news” and I actually lost the account details. I mentioned those years ago that I wanted to be around a bit to be able to reach out to my dad’s pals as well as give those who cared about him a way to reach out as well.



Truthfully, I had been apprehensive of being here as the memories of him were making me a sniveling little crybaby but as the years passed things have been a lot easier. So, here I am! (Again!)



I do love the dolphins just like my old man. And, that jersey you guys sent me is framed and on my wall. I’ll have to post a pic for you all later!



So, hey! Here’s an intro!