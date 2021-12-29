Hey guys, it’s been a while.

LittleLeah
Rookie
- Joined
- Dec 28, 2021
- Messages
- 1
- Reaction score
- 1
- Age
- 30
- Location
- Colorado
Hey guys!
I’m Leah. The late BigBry’s daughter, Leah! I had an account here I created to give you all “the news” and I actually lost the account details. I mentioned those years ago that I wanted to be around a bit to be able to reach out to my dad’s pals as well as give those who cared about him a way to reach out as well.
Truthfully, I had been apprehensive of being here as the memories of him were making me a sniveling little crybaby but as the years passed things have been a lot easier. So, here I am! (Again!)
I do love the dolphins just like my old man. And, that jersey you guys sent me is framed and on my wall. I’ll have to post a pic for you all later!
So, hey! Here’s an intro!
I’m Leah. The late BigBry’s daughter, Leah! I had an account here I created to give you all “the news” and I actually lost the account details. I mentioned those years ago that I wanted to be around a bit to be able to reach out to my dad’s pals as well as give those who cared about him a way to reach out as well.
Truthfully, I had been apprehensive of being here as the memories of him were making me a sniveling little crybaby but as the years passed things have been a lot easier. So, here I am! (Again!)
I do love the dolphins just like my old man. And, that jersey you guys sent me is framed and on my wall. I’ll have to post a pic for you all later!
So, hey! Here’s an intro!