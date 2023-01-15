Hey McDaniel Haters

gfish24
Rookie
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,253
- Reaction score
- 2,139
- Location
- Norfolk, Ontario, Canada
Fvck off… dude just went into Buffalo and almost pulled one out with his 3rd string, 7th round rookie QB and a myriad of injuries on offence and defence- these guys were ready and I credit the coaching staff- albeit there were many issues that need to be corrected- but this kid has done well for a rookie nfl head coach- so stop your dumba$$ threads about firing him you fvcking a$$hats