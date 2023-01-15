 Hey McDaniel Haters | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hey McDaniel Haters

Fvck off… dude just went into Buffalo and almost pulled one out with his 3rd string, 7th round rookie QB and a myriad of injuries on offence and defence- these guys were ready and I credit the coaching staff- albeit there were many issues that need to be corrected- but this kid has done well for a rookie nfl head coach- so stop your dumba$$ threads about firing him you fvcking a$$hats
 
Lmao!! How many time outs did we have to call which caused us not to be able to call timeouts at the end when we needed them!! You can do as you advised
 
Yeah be happy with that. After another 30 years of so so football let me know how happy you are.
 
With 19 out of 20 nails in coffin, that was so much better than expected. The future is bright and you can step off the wagon, by all means. GTFO.
 
It’s odd to me that so many want to give Tua chance after chance and make excuse after excuse for him but everyone else including the coach has to either perform perfectly all season from day 1 or they’re deemed a failure.

Winning season ✅
Maximize Tua’s output and skill set ✅
Playoffs ✅

Dude has the team trending up and took the #2 seed down to the wire with a 3rd string rookie at QB. He’s fine.
 
Finheaven about to set a daily record of moral victory threads being posted.
 
He lost the game because he could not call as QB sneak in 40 seconds.
 
