Hey NFL

Defense will do us in
Scoring over 30 week after week is just not sustainable in December
But enjoy it because we finally have an offense
 
EasyRider said:
Defense will do us in
Scoring over 30 week after week is just not sustainable in December
But enjoy it because we finally have an offense
I think we need to take up a collection for anti-depressant meds.

Best teams we've had in 30 plus years and a legitimate Super Bowl contendor and this is all ya got? I'm sure you are the life of the party too!!
 
Bumrush said:
I think we need to take up a collection for anti-depressant meds.

Best teams we've had in 30 plus years and a legitimate Super Bowl contendor and this is all ya got? I'm sure you are the life of the party too!!
Troll

You’ll be seriously disappointed

You didn’t even address my post
 
Njphinsfan said:
This is true, but the defense is still pretty bad and we don't have a kicker.
The defense played very well after the Browns first drive of the game. They held the NFL’s third leading rushing team well below their season average on the ground. Except for the one TD run by Chubb, he was held in check for most of the game.
 
EasyRider said:
Defense will do us in
Scoring over 30 week after week is just not sustainable in December
But enjoy it because we finally have an offense
We don't have to score 30 week in week out. We didn't have to score 30 today. We just have to outscore the opponent.
 
EasyRider said:
Dude
Pointing out realities
No one wants to be real
Of course I’m happy with the win
You've been whining left and right about everything... Its all you do. If it aint about the Fins, its about the threads... I mean... Chill a bit....
 
Njphinsfan said:
This is true, but the defense is still pretty bad and we don't have a kicker.
Correct about kicker. Incorrect about the D.

This narrative is going to age both quickly and badly.

Might want to get on the right side of history now.
 
