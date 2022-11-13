I think we need to take up a collection for anti-depressant meds.Defense will do us in
Scoring over 30 week after week is just not sustainable in December
But enjoy it because we finally have an offense
Best teams we've had in 30 plus years and a legitimate Super Bowl contendor and this is all ya got? I'm sure you are the life of the party too!!
You’ll be seriously disappointed
You didn’t even address my post
The defense played very well after the Browns first drive of the game. They held the NFL’s third leading rushing team well below their season average on the ground. Except for the one TD run by Chubb, he was held in check for most of the game.This is true, but the defense is still pretty bad and we don't have a kicker.
We don't have to score 30 week in week out. We didn't have to score 30 today. We just have to outscore the opponent.Defense will do us in
You've been whining left and right about everything... Its all you do. If it aint about the Fins, its about the threads... I mean... Chill a bit....Dude
Pointing out realities
No one wants to be real
Of course I’m happy with the win
Ok loser.Troll
Correct about kicker. Incorrect about the D.This is true, but the defense is still pretty bad and we don't have a kicker.