Hey Steven Ross, we’re here to help :)

You never knows who’s reading :)

I figured since Ross has to hire a GM we could put a list of questions together to ask all the potential candidates and find out who should be in charge. I’ll start off

1) We would like to see your record over the last five drafts, we would like proof and this will be our starting point.

2) Tell us how you plan on finding players that will fit in this franchise and especially playing in this town?

3) What type of team and identity do you want the Miami Dolphins to be and how other teams will prepare for us ?

4) Do you believe a player with ties to our city and culture can add value to the franchise and in what way?

5) if you do not prioritize passion for the game and hi level work ethic in future prospects we can end this interview right now.

What other questions shall we ask??
 
Enlighten us on your acumen about genetics and how that plays a role in deciding on football players?
 
Dolphins del said:
Is your mother a prostitute 😆
Click to expand...
Ireland was raked over for that question. One I thought was pertinent. Before I pay someone millions of dollars I, too, would want to know if they were raised by hookers and drug dealers. 😂
 
**** Ross.
15yrs old... Fins fan. 16yrs old..Above and beyond ever since. No SB since. I'm 5yrs away now from retirement....retirement. Thanks...not. Worst owner in NFL in my book. Stats and my Patience back it up.

Message ends. Hugs. X
 
You have to ask about the next coach as well as the players. Gotta get the right coach and the right players.
 
Ross: "How many minutes per week do you plan on working?"

Prospective GM: "Minutes?"

Ross: "Yea, the old GM Grier worked about 10 to 12 minutes per week, sometimes close to 20 if he got a phone call. So how many minutes per week do you plan on working?"

Prospective GM "Mr Ross, ill work ALOT more then 20 minutes per week!"

Ross: "Wonderul, would you like to go down the big slide in the training facility?"

Prospective GM: "Sure, Mr. Ross. Do I have to keep McDaneil and Tua?"

Ross: "Yes, Tua for at least one more year and McDaneil for the next 4 or 5. You ready to go down the slide? Im getting tired and need to get working on my new building project, putting pickle ball courts on top of the stadium canopy."
 
