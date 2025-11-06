Hey Steven Ross, we’re here to help :)

You never knows who’s reading :)



I figured since Ross has to hire a GM we could put a list of questions together to ask all the potential candidates and find out who should be in charge. I’ll start off



1) We would like to see your record over the last five drafts, we would like proof and this will be our starting point.



2) Tell us how you plan on finding players that will fit in this franchise and especially playing in this town?



3) What type of team and identity do you want the Miami Dolphins to be and how other teams will prepare for us ?



4) Do you believe a player with ties to our city and culture can add value to the franchise and in what way?



5) if you do not prioritize passion for the game and hi level work ethic in future prospects we can end this interview right now.



What other questions shall we ask??