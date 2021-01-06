 Hi, Big Fan Here But I Hate Trashovailoa | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hi, Big Fan Here But I Hate Trashovailoa

Speedy1

Speedy1

Rookie
Joined
Jan 6, 2021
Messages
1
Reaction score
0
Age
30
Location
Florida
Cant wait until we move on from the little Jesus freak. When he slid that second time I wanted nothing more than to beat the living **** out of his sorry pansy ***.

I've never seen a less promising QB pick. Soft, no arm strength, cant read a defense.

Here's hoping jesus boy gets into a car wreck and dies this offseason. Would be best for the team and th world not to have such a disgusting piece of **** in it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom