[Highlight] All 11 receptions from Tyreek Hill’s 215-yard, 2 TD performance in Week 1

Stoobz
Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 9, 2005
- Messages
- 6,178
- Reaction score
- 14,151
- Location
- A Cardboard Box
Enjoy!
Jefferson #1 receiver 2022.Justin Jefferson is at home saying "Are you kidding me. 150 wasn't enough"
Yeah I didn’t think he could be better for us than he was for KC, or that games like today ever would be a thing we would see for the dolphins. Damn. Last year was not a fluke. It feels good.Reek is insane. I've underestimated him.
That last TD pass was incredible. Tua threw a perfect pass and Hill caught it like no one was even close to him.We have the best WR in the NFL. I'm sorry Jefferson but Tyreek is a step above.