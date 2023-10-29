 Hill 8 games - 1,000 yards | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hill 8 games - 1,000 yards

PhinFan1968 said:
Going to be a tall order, but certainly do-able....we have several games against legit defenses starting next week. 6 games IMO, that will be hard to pad those numbers. He needs to average 111 per game to crack the 2k. I'm here for it!
Also, if the offense line gets healthy and with Achane coming back soon, Miami should be more balanced. Obviously, that would be a good thing.
 
Have to wonder if his experience going against the Chiefs D in practice helps us next week.

Best Dolphins receiver, in term of impact, I've ever seen.
 
How I got Tyreek Hill at 150 to one odds for MVP still shocks me. I think Tua will make sure he gets The record somehow and anyhow toward the end of the season even if it's a meaningless yards in the game I he gets the 2,000 yd by the 16th game so he can rest if we don't need him in the 17th
 
Tall order…. Pass defenses in yards per game left to play:

KC #6
Vegas #5
Jets x2 #15
Washington #27
Titans #22
Dallas #3
Ravens #2
Bills #10
 
