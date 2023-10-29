Hill 8 games - 1,000 yards

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Can he crack 2,000?
Also, if the offense line gets healthy and with Achane coming back soon, Miami should be more balanced. Obviously, that would be a good thing.Going to be a tall order, but certainly do-able....we have several games against legit defenses starting next week. 6 games IMO, that will be hard to pad those numbers. He needs to average 111 per game to crack the 2k. I'm here for it!
Achane is a huge difference maker for us. Can’t wait for him to come backAlso, if the offense line gets healthy and with Achane coming back soon, Miami should be more balanced. Obviously, that would be a good thing.