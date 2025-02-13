Hill: A Beneficial Trade?

Charlie Rivers
Would it be more beneficial for our team to keep Hill or trade him for much needed position players - o-line men/other, for example?
(Also, what are we more in need of...in what areas are we thin, little to no depth?)
Initially, I would not trade him. Yet, I am uncertain of whether we should/shouldn't trade Hill for the betterment of the squad.
I want to know your thinking before formulating my own angle.
Thanks!
