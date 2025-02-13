 Hill: A Beneficial Trade? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hill: A Beneficial Trade?

Would it be more beneficial for our team to keep Hill or trade him for much needed position players - o-line men/other, for example?

(Also, what are we more in need of...in what areas are we thin, little to no depth?)

Initially, I would not trade him. Yet, I am uncertain of whether we should/shouldn't trade Hill for the betterment of the squad.

I want to know your thinking before formulating my own angle.

Thanks!

I would just keep him since we are not going to get good value in return.

Also why eat basically the same amount of dead money compared to what he would cost us to keep him?

He had a down year compounded with the horrendous backup QB situation. He was frustrated during his week 18 post game interview and he lashed out. He has since apologized. Lets just move on.

Address the weaknesses we have on the roster, OL, defense, backup QB.
 
