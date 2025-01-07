Hill and Ramsey wants out !

Real leaders and captains fight through the bad.I say goodbye the one player I respect is Phillips.When he got hurt this year he was hustling and got hit by friendly fire.His play Seiler play the real captains.I think Brandon Jones and van ginkle was two big losses for us.We never keep guys we draft that perform I miss Wilkins.We where in good shape in the rebuild until we went to win now mode.Gave up draft picks super large contracts to add players we should drafted.We could drafted a pass rusher and a speed receiver.And stop signing names like odel Beckham Jr it makes are franchise look stupid.If we would stay away from that I believe we could of kept hunt and Wilkins and B Jones.I like Tua but he would of play out his 5 year before he got anymore $ . Available is important but that makes me a hypocrite.Jalen Phillips has been hurt a lot but he makes are defense so much better and I want to see him and Chop play together.A good draft could change a lot.So if we bring someone in to help advise us I'm all for it come draft day.