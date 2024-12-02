Hill and Waddle: $60 Million Decoys

The two guys in the image to the left here, the two guys who created some of the most exciting and electric plays in all of the NFL last season, the two guys who were given hefty new deals this past offseason.



Those two guys are simply not getting the ball enough.



You can spout the BS "Opposing Teams are Playing Two High Safeties" line all you want, but that should not be reason enough for them to be as largely negated as they have been this year. We should still be feeding them the ball more than we are and have been, be it through more creative play-calling, shorter routes, better QB play, etc.



We no longer play to one of the team's strengths -- which I know is a reflection of Mike McDaniel and there's plenty of threads on him already -- and that is one of the reason we are in the mess we are in.



A real damn shame.