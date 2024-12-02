 Hill and Waddle: $60 Million Decoys | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hill and Waddle: $60 Million Decoys

The two guys in the image to the left here, the two guys who created some of the most exciting and electric plays in all of the NFL last season, the two guys who were given hefty new deals this past offseason.

Those two guys are simply not getting the ball enough.

You can spout the BS "Opposing Teams are Playing Two High Safeties" line all you want, but that should not be reason enough for them to be as largely negated as they have been this year. We should still be feeding them the ball more than we are and have been, be it through more creative play-calling, shorter routes, better QB play, etc.

We no longer play to one of the team's strengths -- which I know is a reflection of Mike McDaniel and there's plenty of threads on him already -- and that is one of the reason we are in the mess we are in.

A real damn shame.
 
I think (just my speculation though) that Hill's wrist injury is worse than they are letting on but they know it's still beneficial to have him out there even if it is in more of a decoy capacity. Of course I could be completely wrong on this...
 
$60 million could have gotten 2 good Guards and 2 good WRs. Waddle does not deserve elite WR money.
Or the draft capital. That was one of the worst picks Griers made when you look at the big picture.
Could’ve stayed put and drafted Chase or stayed put after the trade with SF and taken any of Parson, D.Smith or probably even Waddle as small wrs don’t go top 10
 
Or the draft capital. That was one of the worst picks Griers made when you look at the big picture.
Could’ve stayed put and drafted Chase or stayed put after the trade with SF and taken any of Parson, D.Smith or probably even Waddle as small wrs don’t go top 10
We got Waddle and Tyreek out of those draft day moves, it's hard to play hindsight on that one though Jamar Chase appears to be a generational talent.
 
Or the draft capital. That was one of the worst picks Griers made when you look at the big picture.
Could’ve stayed put and drafted Chase or stayed put after the trade with SF and taken any of Parson, D.Smith or probably even Waddle as small wrs don’t go top 10
Waddle was a bad pick now? Dude has had three straight 1000 yard season 😆
 
The dolphins are taking what defenses give them. I can’t really fault them.

Wanna be mad? Be mad at Tua for a ridiculous decision in week two. Blame him and the center for the Arizona snap/fumble. Blame the defense for 3 last minute losses in a row (Arizona, Indy, Buffalo). Blame Grier for going for finesse on OL, and not getting a true NT.
 
Defenses are scary of the big play and we have had to adapt ..
Yes having a little bit of fun with the pic, but yes the "O" has had to adapt.
If we can be more consistent with the underneath plays in moving the chains then the opp "D's" will have to change and Hill/Waddle will get more opportunities again.
 
Inflation

Burger Detroit GIF by BET Plus
 
