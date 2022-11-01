 Hill and Waddle - It's a New Record | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hill and Waddle - It's a New Record

VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Hill and Waddle have set the record for yardage by a pair of teammates at 1688, beating a couple of Rams who you will likely guess immediately.

Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set impressive midseason record

The Blur Brothers have been phenomenal.
This is fantastic. I love that we have true standouts, going from a crowded "pretty good" WR room. with the trifecta at wr and qb. If these guys can stick together a few years..... gotta retire to restroom excuse me.

edit; not a huge fan of "blur Brothers" we can do better
 
royalshank

royalshank

I would not have guessed the two Denver guys had that many yards that year. M

I do hope Hill breaks the single season record.
 
