Hill and Waddle - It's a New Record

VBCheeseGrater
Not Quite A Shredder
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2012
- Messages
- 7,100
- Reaction score
- 8,534
- Location
- Virginia
Hill and Waddle have set the record for yardage by a pair of teammates at 1688, beating a couple of Rams who you will likely guess immediately.
This is fantastic. I love that we have true standouts, going from a crowded "pretty good" WR room. with the trifecta at wr and qb. If these guys can stick together a few years..... gotta retire to restroom excuse me.
edit; not a huge fan of "blur Brothers" we can do better
Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set impressive midseason record
The Blur Brothers have been phenomenal.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
This is fantastic. I love that we have true standouts, going from a crowded "pretty good" WR room. with the trifecta at wr and qb. If these guys can stick together a few years..... gotta retire to restroom excuse me.
edit; not a huge fan of "blur Brothers" we can do better