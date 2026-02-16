Hill being Released

eMCee85
Pretty much ensures a tank year
I posted this in another thread, but another final gift from Grier is that we have $40m in dead cap in 2027 just from the void years he tacked onto other contracts. Sully is biting the bullet though, these are the moves that had to be done to undo the damage.
Need to get this cleaned up brother.
No, trade or post June 1 designation.So with Hill and Chubb already cut, that pretty much ensures Tua sticks around this season, right?
