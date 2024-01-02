 Hill Comes Up Little in Big Games? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hill Comes Up Little in Big Games?

3 catches 58 yards vs Buffalo

He dropped a TD vs Philadelphia

He fumbled for a TD vs Kansas City

Dropped a TD vs dallas, can be debated if it was a drop but it hit his hands

Dropped a TD vs Baltimore

Miami would’nt be in this position if not for Hill but at the amount of money he’s getting he has got to step up in these kinds of games. Idk if he’s thinking too much in such games but it’s gotta change.
 
How was Hill with the Chiefs in big games?
I honestly don't know.

I've watched a lot of receivers considered#1's. They get a lot of targets and at times I've seen a lot of great WRs drop easy passes, which is maddening after seeing them make some circus catch the game before or same game.
I think vs KC he probably overhyped himself.

Just an FYI, but the official cap hit for Hill to date has been:
2022: 6.425mil
2023: 12.835mil

Real money in his pocket is way more but it's not like to date he's been accounting for 20% of the cap.
 
Excellent post. I love Hill, but for all the hubbub we here on this site about Waddle's drops, it has been eerily silent on Hill's TD drops this year. He has to be better in those situations.
 
He ended the Bills season in the infamous 13 seconds play. And Hill went 9-172 yards in the AFC Championship year prior against Buffalo.
 
I read something from Kansas City fans that he had big drops in such games for them, vs tampa in the SB and apparently some other times. Who knows how true
 
