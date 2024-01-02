Hill Comes Up Little in Big Games?

Dolph N.Fan
3 catches 58 yards vs Buffalo
He dropped a TD vs Philadelphia
He fumbled for a TD vs Kansas City
Dropped a TD vs dallas, can be debated if it was a drop but it hit his hands
Dropped a TD vs Baltimore
Miami would’nt be in this position if not for Hill but at the amount of money he’s getting he has got to step up in these kinds of games. Idk if he’s thinking too much in such games but it’s gotta change.
