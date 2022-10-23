Hill on Pace for Record in Receiving Yards

1964...That's the record for most receiving yards in a single season, set by Calvin Johnson.



Tyreek Hill is on pace for 1975, albeit over 17 games rather than 16. Will he get there?



I think we'll see a more balanced attack with other players contributing. Also, I think we all hope the running game improves. Those factors work against an individual performance. Staying healthy is always huge.



But it's certainly a possibility.