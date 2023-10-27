 Hill Playing Sunday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hill Playing Sunday

Man, McD is killing me. Was his PC before or after practice?

He still says he’s got no idea whether X, Ramsey, or Connor Williams will play.
 
He said Williams will very likely play but may not start. The weird answer to X and Ramsey made me think that was for Belichick
 
My worry is that McD was actually intimating that Connor might start at LG while Eichenberg stays at C.

I believe McD actually said Williams will play, but he doesn’t know if he will start at center.
 
I didn't watch the whole thing but I never heard him say that
 
