Hill Playing Sunday

Fin-Loco
Annihilation Nostradamus
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 27,227
- Reaction score
- 88,032
- Location
- Margaritaville
Dolphins expect Tyreek Hill to play Sunday
Hill had "a phenomenal practice” on Thursday.
www.nbcsports.com
Tyreek said he missed practice because his Mom wouldn't talk to him...
LOL
He said Williams will very likely play but may not start. The weird answer to X and Ramsey made me think that was for BelichickMan, McD is killing me. Was his PC before or after practice?
He still says he’s got no idea whether X, Ramsey, or Connor Williams will play.
My worry is that McD was actually intimating that Connor might start at LG while Eichenberg stays at C.He said Williams will very likely play but may not start. The weird answer to X and Ramsey made me think that was for Belichick
I didn't watch the whole thing but I never heard him say thatMy worry is that McD was actually intimating that Connor might start at LG while Eichenberg stays at C.
I believe McD actually said Williams will play, but he doesn’t know if he will start at center.