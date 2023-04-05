Hill Retiring After Three More Seasons

Fin-Loco
Hopefully we have a full trophy cabinet by then.
"Hill is heading into his eighth NFL season and three more would help him match Sherman's 10 years as an NFL fullback.
"I'm going for 10, man," Hill said. "I'm gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro."
