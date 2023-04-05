 Hill Retiring After Three More Seasons | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hill Retiring After Three More Seasons

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
23,510
Reaction score
72,894
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Hopefully we have a full trophy cabinet by then.

"Hill is heading into his eighth NFL season and three more would help him match Sherman's 10 years as an NFL fullback.

"I'm going for 10, man," Hill said. "I'm gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro."

 
utahphinsfan said:
Have you ever heard of Darrell Green? Probably not!
Click to expand...
Didn't Colonel Mustard kill him in the study with a candlestick?

Joel Dommett Dancing GIF by The Masked Singer UK & The Masked Dancer UK
 
I mean...that's a solid plan for him. Have a ton of money after his contract and be able to do anything football related after the fact. Guy's living the dream.
 
Casas9425 said:
He came down here to get paid and retire. He’s already won a Super Bowl.

It’s the Ndamukong Suh retirement plan.
Click to expand...
Yeah, you're right.

You just forgot the little part where he had 119 receptions and over 1700 yards. Both of which were second to only Justin Jefferson...

Do you care anything about credibility on these forums?
 
Fintastic2124 said:
Yeah, you're right.

You just forgot the little part where he had 119 receptions and over 1700 yards. Both of which were second to only Justin Jefferson...

Do you care anything about credibility on these forums?
Click to expand...
He had a good year last year no doubt about it. He’s going to take a step back this year, imo.
 
