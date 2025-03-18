 Hill to Chicago? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hill to Chicago?

Yeesh, people love just flinging carp out there to see what sticks and clicks.
2 2’s? I’d be good with a 2 and a… anything else, to be completely honest.

But 2 2’s and I’ll talk 20% less **** on CG if he pulls that off. And Chad Rico will even drop 90% of his **** talk (which will still result in a daily dose of hatred, to be sure).
 
The Bears have no interest in trading for Tyreek Hill.

Ryan Poles isn't screwing up what he's built.
 
Atila said:
2 2’s? I’d be good with a 2 and a… anything else, to be completely honest.

But 2 2’s and I’ll talk 20% less **** on CG if he pulls that off. And Chad Rico will even drop 90% of his **** talk (which will still result in a daily dose of hatred, to be sure).
Lol, I was proposing last draft to trade Hill to the Redskins for 36 and 40.

I'll happily take 39 and 41 for Hill. Heck, I'll throw in 98 also to get it done.
 
