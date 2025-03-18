Hill to Chicago?

marino13zach54
What could we be getting, fellas, if true:
Dolphins predicted to trade Tyreek Hill to NFC North team that would have a nearly unstoppable offense | Sporting News
The Miami Dolphins have to reach the playoffs in 2025 or the organization will sent Mike McDaniel packing and start fresh. They are predicted to trade Tyreek Hill to a young NFC North team ahead of the season.
