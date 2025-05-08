Hill to the Steelers (they need a starting WR)

stillhardcore
I know, I know, but it makes sense. They need a starting WR opposite Metcalf now that Pickens is gone. I say a straight up trade for one of their young starters on OLine, or DLine in that order. Even if we have to eat some of Hill's contract, if we could get a young player from them still playing out his rookie contract, it would be a win by subtraction. Hill is just another day, or two from making the headlines again. It would do him good to put some miles between him and his soon-to-be ex-wife.