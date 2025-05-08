 Hill to the Steelers (they need a starting WR) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hill to the Steelers (they need a starting WR)

stillhardcore

stillhardcore

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 5, 2024
Messages
1,891
Reaction score
2,452
Location
Georgia
I know, I know, but it makes sense. They need a starting WR opposite Metcalf now that Pickens is gone. I say a straight up trade for one of their young starters on OLine, or DLine in that order. Even if we have to eat some of Hill's contract, if we could get a young player from them still playing out his rookie contract, it would be a win by subtraction. Hill is just another day, or two from making the headlines again. It would do him good to put some miles between him and his soon-to-be ex-wife.
 
Well, he does seem like he’s on the verge of imploding and he did quit on the team. Not dimension the subtle dig on the quarterback, which isn’t a big deal or is it. Tyreek has issues and I for one want him gone I think he’s a distraction.
 
39wildman said:
Nothing wrong w Hill in Miami. Why gave away ur best players on. Team
Click to expand...
I didn't say "give" him away. In my scenario we get a young starter on the OLine, or DLine. We also get rid of the FOR SURE distractions he is going to bring. His wife just filed for divorce and Hill won't be around after this season anyways. If we end up with a starter in the trenches, I take that any day. We have more WR's on our roster.
 
Last edited:
They traded away a good WR who basically was their offense last season because he's a problem child. Now you think they're gonna take on Hill and.. the Steelers, will give up a young olineman or dlineman for him? The Steelers?! Like did you stop and think this through for like 5 whole seconds?
 
artdnj said:
Well, he does seem like he’s on the verge of imploding and he did quit on the team. Not dimension the subtle dig on the quarterback, which isn’t a big deal or is it. Tyreek has issues and I for one want him gone I think he’s a distraction.
Click to expand...
I read that his wife just filed for divorce yesterday, or today and is asking for support and for him to move out of their condo'. Only confusing thing about that is that I thought he owned a home in SouthWest Ranches in Davie. This is a neighborhood of huge homes on 2-5 acre lots a mile from my where my cousin lives in Davie. Regardless, you and I know he is going to be in the news again soon, just a matter of time.
 
AZFINSFANFORLIFE said:
Are you insane? Maybe if they throw in three #1's. You KEEP your best players and most prima Donna's have attitudes. Deal with it.
Click to expand...
No way he is worth 3 #1's. I would take a #1 for him today. Best we will get is a #2 and maybe a #3, or #4. Does not matter about his ability, he will bring a problem to any team and is a risk.
 
stillhardcore said:
I know, I know, but it makes sense. They need a starting WR opposite Metcalf now that Pickens is gone. I say a straight up trade for one of their young starters on OLine, or DLine in that order. Even if we have to eat some of Hill's contract, if we could get a young player from them still playing out his rookie contract, it would be a win by subtraction. Hill is just another day, or two from making the headlines again. It would do him good to put some miles between him and his soon-to-be ex-wife.
Click to expand...
It won't happen, they don't have a qb... but... I would be on board with this. We need o linemen badly. I'd take McCormack or fantaunu... either of them would be good.

I know it would never happen tho
 
Bridgeburner said:
They traded away a good WR who basically was their offense last season because he's a problem child. Now you think they're gonna take on Hill and.. the Steelers, will give up a young olineman or dlineman for him? The Steelers?! Like did you stop and think this through for like 5 whole seconds?
Click to expand...
Haha! You are probably right. I honestly don't see us getting much for him and everyday he is a ticking timebomb. Think about his value after he is in the news next time, which will be very soon (depending on what he does!).
 
eMCee85 said:
It won't happen, they don't have a qb... but... I would be on board with this. We need o linemen badly. I'd take McCormack or fantaunu... either of them would be good.

I know it would never happen tho
Click to expand...
Me too, but I bet you they have been shopping him after the draft.
 
eMCee85 said:
I would hope so but I think we would've heard something by now if that was the case.
Click to expand...
Well, you have a point. That in itself would be big news and we probably would have heard. They will wait until after he gets arrested for domestic disturbance to shop him.
 
Tyreek is a knucklehead but he’s still talented. We wouldnt get close to what he’s worth in return imo. Plus the Steelers passed on Shadeur 64 times I don’t think would want Reek
 
Partial list of WR's that the Steelers have shipped outta town for being a diva/and or grousing about their role in the offense or just being a pain in the arse-

1. Mike Wallace
2. AB
3. Diontae Johnson
4. Plaxico Burress
5. Martavis Bryant
6. Chase Claypool
7. Pickens
8. Emmanuel Sanders
9. Santonio Holmes

Guess who has ZERO chance of getting on that list? Tomlin wouldn't put up with Hill for one minute.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom