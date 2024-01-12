 Hill Unanimous 1st Team All-Pro | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hill Unanimous 1st Team All-Pro

Well deserved. I don't mind his drops like I do Waddle's for some reason. Probably because he's so much better at football and tougher as well.
 
Don’t drop the award.

I hope someone makes an offer we can’t refuse, to trade him.

Obviously he’s talented but we need to fix the roster. Not run it back.
 
That wont solve all the bad coaching, rediculous play calls and endless streams of injuries.
 
Can't you guys just celebrate someone on your team for once, instead of using that opportunity to bash the team?

God almighty! What a miserable sack of knobs some of you are!
 
What would you take for him?

Genuine curiosity. Respect the hell out of your takes agree or disagree.
 
