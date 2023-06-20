 Hill under investigation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hill under investigation

I just saw a report on WPLG that Hill is under investigation by the Miami Dade Police for a possible altercation with another man this past Sunday. Right now there isn’t much else that has come out regarding the incident and there might not end up being anything that comes from the investigation.

Hill just doesn’t need to be involved in any more investigations regarding an altercation considering his earlier domestic violence incidents earlier in his career and while he was in college. Hopefully nothing comes from this investigation.
 
www.local10.com

Police investigating Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill over alleged Haulover Marina incident

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department, and Local 10 News has learned the wide receiver allegedly hit a man working at Haulover Marina.
Hopefully he is all clear and this is not an issue.
 
One old man to the next. 👍
 
I didn’t post it for clicks. Because I don’t care in the least about clicks. I simply saw it on the news and posted it because it involved a Miami Dolphin player.

As I stated earlier, hopefully the investigation comes back showing that nothing happened and Hill is completely cleared of wrong doing.
 
Even if this turns out to be nothing the fact that there is even an investigation at all is so annoying. Why can't the Dolphins just stay out of the news for negative things?
 
