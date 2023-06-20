Hill under investigation

1972forever
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2019
- Messages
- 14,639
- Reaction score
- 33,658
- Age
- 70
- Location
- Miami
I just saw a report on WPLG that Hill is under investigation by the Miami Dade Police for a possible altercation with another man this past Sunday. Right now there isn’t much else that has come out regarding the incident and there might not end up being anything that comes from the investigation.
Hill just doesn’t need to be involved in any more investigations regarding an altercation considering his earlier domestic violence incidents earlier in his career and while he was in college. Hopefully nothing comes from this investigation.
Last edited: