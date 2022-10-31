Hill/Waddle vs Duper/Clayton

BahamaFinFan78
Pick a pair
I understand the rationale. For me though, I look at it the opposite way - Duper and Clayton were special at something the rest of the league wasn't focused on. Waddle and Hill are in a passing league where every team has great passing threats, most QB's are seasoned passers, the rules are slanted to the offense, and every defense is geared towards fending off the passing attack, and yet they are still head and shoulders above every other combo in the league.I just can't vote against the pair that changed football from a running league to a light it up league. Football (has gone through generations of changes) was changed at that time.
Clearly you don't remember Gregg Camarillo very well.I don't see it as an easy call either way. Duper might have been the fastest WR in his day. Clayton was a freak athlete. I still recall the video of him jumping over a car. Those hops and the chip he played with were a big reason he caught those 18 TDs in a season. But as good as they were, neither were in the discussion for the best WR in the NFL like Hill. I also think Waddle is a more complete WR than Duper was. So while I think recency bias will make the poll more one sided than it should be, I do lean towards Hill/Waddle over Clayton/Duper.
The only other WR in Dolphin history to be in the discussion for best WR in the league was Warfield. IMO he's in the discussion for best WR ever. I had everybody behind Jerry Rice, but Warfield is in that select group behind Rice. Hopefully, Hill will be in that same discussion when all is said and done.