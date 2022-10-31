 Hill/Waddle vs Duper/Clayton | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hill/Waddle vs Duper/Clayton

Who you got?

Been watching the Fins since 79
Clayton and Duper were super speacial
but I’d like to see a few more years of Hill and Waddle, they could be the most dangerous duo ever seen on the gridiron
 
Hill and Waddle are just too damn explosive. Hill is a top 3 if not the best WR in football and Waddle is on his way. Neither Duper nor Clayton were ever considered the best.
 
I just can't vote against the pair that changed football from a running league to a light it up league. Football (has gone through generations of changes) was changed at that time.
 
The answer is Hill/Waddle, and I’ve been saying it since preseason and have been getting insulted for it since preseason, but it’s just the truth. Hill is the best non-quarterback offensive player in the NFL, and Waddle is easily a Top 20 WR and probably a Top 10 WR.
 
Hill is already the best wr we ever had and Waddle is already top 5. I’m old enough to have watched Duper/Clayton and they were amazing but they do not compare. I honestly can’t think of a more explosive wr duo in nfl history. Who do you guys think was more explosive?
 
I just can't vote against the pair that changed football from a running league to a light it up league. Football (has gone through generations of changes) was changed at that time.
I understand the rationale. For me though, I look at it the opposite way - Duper and Clayton were special at something the rest of the league wasn't focused on. Waddle and Hill are in a passing league where every team has great passing threats, most QB's are seasoned passers, the rules are slanted to the offense, and every defense is geared towards fending off the passing attack, and yet they are still head and shoulders above every other combo in the league.

TLDR - Duper and Clayton were the based at something not many were doing at that time. Hill and Waddle are playing the same game as the rest of the league and are that much better than the rest.
 
I don't see it as an easy call either way. Duper might have been the fastest WR in his day. Clayton was a freak athlete. I still recall the video of him jumping over a car. Those hops and the chip he played with were a big reason he caught those 18 TDs in a season. But as good as they were, neither were in the discussion for the best WR in the NFL like Hill. I also think Waddle is a more complete WR than Duper was. So while I think recency bias will make the poll more one sided than it should be, I do lean towards Hill/Waddle over Clayton/Duper.

The only other WR in Dolphin history to be in the discussion for best WR in the league was Warfield. IMO he's in the discussion for best WR ever. I had everybody behind Jerry Rice, but Warfield is in that select group behind Rice. Hopefully, Hill will be in that same discussion when all is said and done.
 
I don't see it as an easy call either way. Duper might have been the fastest WR in his day. Clayton was a freak athlete. I still recall the video of him jumping over a car. Those hops and the chip he played with were a big reason he caught those 18 TDs in a season. But as good as they were, neither were in the discussion for the best WR in the NFL like Hill. I also think Waddle is a more complete WR than Duper was. So while I think recency bias will make the poll more one sided than it should be, I do lean towards Hill/Waddle over Clayton/Duper.

The only other WR in Dolphin history to be in the discussion for best WR in the league was Warfield. IMO he's in the discussion for best WR ever. I had everybody behind Jerry Rice, but Warfield is in that select group behind Rice. Hopefully, Hill will be in that same discussion when all is said and done.
Clearly you don't remember Gregg Camarillo very well.
 
If we had 13 now in his prime with these 2 it would be unstoppable...
 
