Hill/Waddle vs Duper/Clayton

I don't see it as an easy call either way. Duper might have been the fastest WR in his day. Clayton was a freak athlete. I still recall the video of him jumping over a car. Those hops and the chip he played with were a big reason he caught those 18 TDs in a season. But as good as they were, neither were in the discussion for the best WR in the NFL like Hill. I also think Waddle is a more complete WR than Duper was. So while I think recency bias will make the poll more one sided than it should be, I do lean towards Hill/Waddle over Clayton/Duper.



The only other WR in Dolphin history to be in the discussion for best WR in the league was Warfield. IMO he's in the discussion for best WR ever. I had everybody behind Jerry Rice, but Warfield is in that select group behind Rice. Hopefully, Hill will be in that same discussion when all is said and done.