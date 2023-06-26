Hills Dumb Self will Face Charges

eMCee85
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill to face charges after allegedly slapping 57-year-old man in Miami, per report
The victim has reportedly decided to file charges against the Miami star
www.cbssports.com
The dudes on the field work ethic is unmatched, but I knew this dude was an asshole. Just by his whole mannerisms... talking all this garbage before he even stepped on the field last year. he really better get his shit together. With his arrogant ass. Dude said he could buy the people and the boat. Nothing screams more of an asshole than that kind of shit. Hill the player, I like, Hill the person, just another shitbag ghetto asshole who made it out the hood.
