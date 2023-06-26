 Hills Dumb Self will Face Charges | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hills Dumb Self will Face Charges

eMCee85

eMCee85

www.cbssports.com

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill to face charges after allegedly slapping 57-year-old man in Miami, per report

The victim has reportedly decided to file charges against the Miami star
via http://cbssportsapp.com

The dudes on the field work ethic is unmatched, but I knew this dude was an asshole. Just by his whole mannerisms... talking all this garbage before he even stepped on the field last year. he really better get his shit together. With his arrogant ass. Dude said he could buy the people and the boat. Nothing screams more of an asshole than that kind of shit. Hill the player, I like, Hill the person, just another shitbag ghetto asshole who made it out the hood.

This thread is for those of us who cannot see the other one because we were blocked from whoever started it.
 
Hopefully he’s suspended next year and not this year, when it will cost him a pretty penny.

The FO should press the league to hold off until next year, so it really hurts Tyreek, instead of giving him a free vacation this year when is salary is peanuts.

F that, cost him BIG in the wallet next year.
 
