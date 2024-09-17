Hindsight Survey On Tua's Contract

Here are some things we know now, and some things to think about:



-His latest concussion was the result of running into Damar Hamlin's chest. If a nothing play like that can concuss him and put him on IR for 4 games, how confident can you be there is not something really wrong with him and this won't keep happening?

-The way Tua's contract is structured, the Dolphins are on the hook for ~$170mm (~$40mm already paid) if Tua gets hurt again and a doctor claims Tua is not medically cleared to play football. At that point we will have no QB, and no money to pay a QB. This seems like a huge risk to me, and I find it amazing the Dolphins did not negotiate for more protection around this issue. Tua had one healthy year, and the Dolphins somehow made the bet that this would be sustainable.

-The team has not looked great with him this year, that Buffalo game especially was a disaster even before he got hurt.

-Tua still has never won a playoff game, and the team folded down the stretch last year against better teams with him at the helm, and that was with Tua being a small cap hit and having a lot of talent around him.

-These failures all come before Tua is even absorbing a giant piece of the cap, the true pain of his salary will start next year with a $40mm hit and then balloon to mid 50's and then $65mm in 2028. There will be less and less in the way of talent around Tua going forward.



So, do people still think the Dolphins were wise to give Tua the big deal, or would they have been better off waiting to see how Tua and the team looked this year?



PS although everyone is entitled to their opinion, I really would prefer not to hear "well they had no way of knowing any of this stuff would happen." I violently disagree. Another concussion and its ramifications, with regard to his health, the PR issues, and the structure of the contract was eminently forsee-able. And the team failed with him last year at the helm, while only taking a small pct of the cap. No idea how they thought he could carry the team when he takes up a big percent of the cap.