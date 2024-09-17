 Hindsight Survey On Tua's Contract | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hindsight Survey On Tua's Contract

Knowing What You Know Now, Do You Wish The Dolphins Made Him Play Out The 5th Year Option?

  • Yes

    Votes: 7 87.5%

  • No, I am glad they gave him the contract they gave him

    Votes: 1 12.5%
  • Total voters
    8
  • This poll will close: .
Here are some things we know now, and some things to think about:

-His latest concussion was the result of running into Damar Hamlin's chest. If a nothing play like that can concuss him and put him on IR for 4 games, how confident can you be there is not something really wrong with him and this won't keep happening?
-The way Tua's contract is structured, the Dolphins are on the hook for ~$170mm (~$40mm already paid) if Tua gets hurt again and a doctor claims Tua is not medically cleared to play football. At that point we will have no QB, and no money to pay a QB. This seems like a huge risk to me, and I find it amazing the Dolphins did not negotiate for more protection around this issue. Tua had one healthy year, and the Dolphins somehow made the bet that this would be sustainable.
-The team has not looked great with him this year, that Buffalo game especially was a disaster even before he got hurt.
-Tua still has never won a playoff game, and the team folded down the stretch last year against better teams with him at the helm, and that was with Tua being a small cap hit and having a lot of talent around him.
-These failures all come before Tua is even absorbing a giant piece of the cap, the true pain of his salary will start next year with a $40mm hit and then balloon to mid 50's and then $65mm in 2028. There will be less and less in the way of talent around Tua going forward.

So, do people still think the Dolphins were wise to give Tua the big deal, or would they have been better off waiting to see how Tua and the team looked this year?

PS although everyone is entitled to their opinion, I really would prefer not to hear "well they had no way of knowing any of this stuff would happen." I violently disagree. Another concussion and its ramifications, with regard to his health, the PR issues, and the structure of the contract was eminently forsee-able. And the team failed with him last year at the helm, while only taking a small pct of the cap. No idea how they thought he could carry the team when he takes up a big percent of the cap.
 
I was good to wait and see but is what is. Where I would take exception is with it being a nothing incident to run your head into a
200 lb athlete (one who trains to hit people by the way) running the opposite direction. He also then hit the turf with some force. Lots of strong guys could come away from such a collision with a concussion. Of course, Tua should have slid or dove 2 yards before he ran into Hamlin and we would probably not be having this conversation.
 
I was one of the few who thought they should make him play his 5th year option. But in all fairness to the team, they gave him the contact because that's what other teams were doing with their young QBs, Status quo, if you will. It's still poor judgement to do something simply because others are also doing it. I thought they should've offered him less money, let him say no, then have him play on his option year.
 
Trucanes99 said:
I was one of the few who thought they should make him play his 5th year option. But in all fairness to the team, they gave him the contact because that's what other teams were doing with their young QBs, Status quo, if you will. It's still poor judgement to do something simply because others are also doing it. I thought they should've offered him less money, let him say no, then have him play on his option year.
The biggest mistake in the end, was not insisting on a concussion clause in the contract. I initially wanted them to make him play out the contract, but as the summer dragged on and deals were signed, and I reflected some of the other viewpoints here, I shifted to a view of, “give him a fair deal, but there have to be multiple, relatively painless outs for the Dolphins”.
 
What's the reasoning for being happy you gave him the contract?

Because you think he'll still be good?

Or you just happy he has some blood money?
 


Kyle Crabbs helps with details of Tua’s contract and outcomes.

If Tua is medically retired, we’re screwed financially except for a little offset from a $49M insurance payout.

Tua has to be on roster in March 2025 for the guaranteed money in 2026 and after to actually be fully guaranteed. If he’s not on roster, then we’d only be on hook for the signing bonus and 2025 guaranteed.

If Tua is on roster after March 2025, then we’re on hook for the entire guaranteed amount of deal.
 
Pacer said:
I was good to wait and see but is what is. Where I would take exception is with it being a nothing incident to run your head into a
200 lb athlete (one who trains to hit people by the way) running the opposite direction. He also then hit the turf with some force. Lots of strong guys could come away from such a collision with a concussion. Of course, Tua should have slid or dove 2 yards before he ran into Hamlin and we would probably not be having this conversation.
Hamlin had stopped, Tua ran into him...Hamlin looked like he was trying to catch him like a ball...not take his head off.
 
