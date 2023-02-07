Hip Drop Tackle Ban Being Proposed

phinsforlife
This is getting absurd. Might as well just have them play flag football, then in another 10-20 years when the technology is there, turn it over to robots. Kind of like that arcade game Cyberball I used to play about 35 years ago, I was pretty good at it too:
https://ftw.usatoday.com/lists/hip-drop-tackle-nfl-players-furious-injuries-reaction
